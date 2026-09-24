SHARE Studios And Itibari-Waynne & Partners Launch New Alliance To Unlock Capital For Independent Filmmakers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Erin Norman, CEO and Co-Founder of SHARELOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Access to capital remains one of the largest barriers for creators bringing original projects to life. SHARE Studios and Itibari-Waynne & Partners (IWP) have partnered to address this challenge, offering independent filmmakers financing while allowing them to maintain intellectual property (IP) ownership and participate in long-term financial upside.The alliance pairs IWP's investor-focused capital de-risking strategies with SHARE's collaborative infrastructure, profit-sharing models, and distribution networks.The challenge of financing independent film extends far beyond emerging filmmakers. Even established creators have faced the same barriers: Zach Braff turned to crowdfunding after struggling to finance Wish I Was Here through traditional channels, while Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola ultimately financed his own ambitious Megalopolis. Access to capital remains a fundamental issue across the industry, regardless of experience or recognition. By creating a new pathway for filmmakers to access funding, SHARE and IWP see an opportunity not only to help more projects move into production, but to put casts and crews back to work, expand profit participation, and help create a more sustainable financial model for independent filmmaking.A New Pathway to Film FinancingIWP's funding model connects investors with creative ventures-including short films, features, documentaries, and creator-led projects-without requiring filmmakers to surrender their IP. Led by Itibari Zulu and Bruce Waynne, the IWP team leverages expertise across finance, music, and entertainment to channel investment capital into the creator economy."This partnership addresses access to capital while recognizing that funding a project shouldn't mean giving away rights. We are creating a stronger connection between investors, creators, and the financial value generated by this new economy." - Bruce Waynne, CEO of IWPSHARE Studios: Infrastructure for CreatorsBeyond capital, filmmakers face challenges building teams and navigating fragmented distribution landscapes. SHARE Studios solves this by providing tools to connect, crew up, structure projects, and negotiate transparent backend profit-sharing agreements. When paired with IWP's capital, SHARE's platform enables creatives to mobilize communities, greenlight independent productions, and build sustainable careers while retaining control over their work."As a filmmaker myself, I've spent years navigating the same frustrating catch-22 so many creators face: agents and managers often want financing in place before giving you access to talent, while investors want recognizable talent attached before they'll consider funding the project. That cycle has kept countless films from ever getting off the ground and left far too many filmmakers struggling to find a real path forward.When I learned about IWP and met their team, I felt genuinely hopeful about what this could mean for the future of our industry. It can get crews back to work, creating sustainable careers and help reshape a financial system in Hollywood that is long overdue for change." - Erin Norman, CEO & Co-Founder of SHARE StudiosGet Funding-Ready NowFilmmakers and creators can register right now for early access and begin preparing their projects ahead of the launch of upcoming funding opportunities through IWP.Registration begins with a simple email sign-up. From there, creators will be guided through five steps designed to help them organize and strengthen their projects for future funding consideration.Following registration, filmmakers are encouraged to begin assembling key project elements, including cast, crew, production materials, budgets, and other relevant information. The goal is to help creators be as prepared as possible when IWP funding opportunities become available and projects begin moving into investor review.Filmmakers and creators can learn more and register HERE.Referral Code: SHAREAbout SHARE StudiosSHARE is building infrastructure for the creator economy in film. Its platform enables filmmakers to connect, build teams, structure transparent profit-sharing, and mobilize audiences to fund and distribute independent projects.Website:About IWPIWP is an Agentic Financing Platform that de-risks capital for creative small businesses while providing infrastructure to the creator economy. By backing deals with strong investor protections, IWP provides capital, production support, distribution, marketing, and technology to help creators scale.Website:Media Contact:...

Erin Norman

The SHARE Platform

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SHARE Studios and Itibari-Waynne & Partners Launch New Alliance to Unlock Capital for Independent Filmmakers News Provided By The SHARE Platform September 24, 2026, 13:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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