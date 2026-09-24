Pooran To Lead Royal Desert Champions In Abu Dhabi T10 Robin Named Team Director

MENAFN - IANS) Abu Dhabi, Sep 24 (IANS) Former West Indies power-hitting batter Nicholas Pooran has been appointed as the captain and Icon player of the newly formed franchise Royal Desert Champions for the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

The tournament, which enters a new era under the stewardship of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH), will take place from November 7 to 20 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Alongside Pooran, the new franchise has secured England opener Phil Salt and West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford as direct platinum picks ahead of the official player draft on September 30. Former India cricketer Robin Singh has been appointed as the Team Director.

He comes into the franchise with extensive coaching experience, including a long stint with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians and past title-winning runs in T10 and ILT20 competitions, and will oversee the team's sporting operations.

“Having been closely associated with the Abu Dhabi tournament format over the years, I am delighted to continue my journey with the Royal Desert Champions. I look forward to building around our strong core a quality and competitive team capable of making an immediate impact in the Abu Dhabi T10,” he said.

Detailing the vision behind the new team, team owner and UAE-based fintech entrepreneur Amit Narang said,“Royal Desert Champions is built on the belief that champions are revealed when conditions are toughest. The desert embodies the qualities we want this team to stand for - resilience, courage, adaptability, and ambition.

“As the first new founding team of this new Abu Dhabi T10 era, we have the opportunity to create something distinctive from the ground up - a team that the emirate can be proud of, a brand that connects with fans locally and globally, and a franchise with the ambition to build a lasting legacy.

“With Nicholas leading us, supported by outstanding players such as Phil and Sherfane, we have an exciting core around which to build. We are here to compete, to win and to create something that endures,” Narang added.

Welcoming the entry of the new franchise, Matt Boucher, CEO of ADCSH and the Abu Dhabi T10, noted,“We're thrilled to welcome the Royal Desert Champions to the Abu Dhabi T10. Bringing together a strong regional identity with world-class international talent is exactly the kind of ambition we want to see as the competition continues to grow.”

“The new team ownership has set out a clear direction for the team, and they are already assembling an impressive combination of leadership, experience, and international talent. With Robin guiding the sporting operation and Nicholas, Phil and Sherfane providing such a solid early foundation on the field, it will be exciting to see how the Royal Desert Champions take shape ahead of November,” he added.