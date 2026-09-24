'I Don't Regret Father's Murder, Regret Knife Attack': Kanpur Businessman Son Confesses To Killing (WATCH)

In a claimed police confession, Kanpur businessman Vineet Minocha's son Subrat said he had no regret over his father's murder but felt sorry that he was killed by stabbing. Police say Subrat later accepted responsibility after hours of questioning.

The investigation into the murder of Kanpur businessman Vineet Minocha has taken a significant turn, with police claiming that his son Subrat has accepted responsibility for the killing during questioning.

A video purportedly showing Subrat during police questioning has also surfaced. In the video, he is heard speaking about the murder and his feelings about what happened. One of the most striking statements attributed to him is that he does not regret his father's murder, but regrets that his father was killed by stabbing, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

दवा कारोबारी विनीत मिनोचा हत्याकांड का पुलिस द्वारा सफल अनावरण किया गया। विवेचना में सीडीआर, सीसीटीवी, बरामदगी एवं अन्य वैज्ञानिक साक्ष्यों के आधार पर मृतक के पुत्र सुब्रत मिनोचा द्वारा करीब ₹40–50 लाख के कर्ज, जुआ-सट्टा एवं संपत्ति संबंधी कारणों से विशाल गौतम व राजकिशोर के साथ... twitter/WG2HAldUWd

- POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) September 24, 2026

कानपुर हत्याकांड में बेटे का कबूलनामा: हत्या का पछतावा नहीं, बस 'तरीके' से नाराज़गी!कानपुर के कारोबारी विनीत मिनोचा हत्याकांड में बेटे सुब्रत ने हत्या की बात कुबूल ली है. आरोपी के कुबूलनामे का वीडियो भी सामने आया. कैमरे पर आरोपी सुब्रत ने बताया कि उसे अपने पिता की हत्या करने का... twitter/5GQ4bnYmBo

- The Indian Opinion (@indianopinionn) September 24, 2026

The statement has emerged as police continue to piece together what happened inside the family and how the alleged murder was planned and carried out.

Police have said that the case was not the result of a sudden dispute but involved a deeper conspiracy. However, investigators are still examining the statements of the accused and other evidence before reaching a final conclusion about the roles of those involved.

According to police, Subrat was questioned for several hours before he allegedly spoke about his role in the case.

In the purported confession video, he is heard saying that he has no regret over his father's death. At the same time, he reportedly expresses regret over the manner in which Vineet was killed, saying that he was stabbed with a knife.

The statement has become a key part of the investigation as police try to establish what led to the killing and whether the murder was planned in advance.

Police have arrested Subrat Manocha, son of pharmaceutical dealer Vineet Manocha, in connection with the trader's murder earlier this month..The arrest came after police confronted Subrat with alleged contract killer Vishal Gautam during a 24-hour custody remand. Vishal... twitter/betsBLegY1

- News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) September 24, 2026

Subrat has also spoken about his relationship with his father and alleged tensions within the family. Police say he made several claims about Vineet's behaviour, including allegations concerning his relationships with some women.

These claims have not been independently established and are being examined as part of the investigation.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghuveer Lal reportedly told Aaj Tak that the case appeared to involve a carefully planned conspiracy rather than a sudden incident.

According to the police account, Subrat initially tried to put the blame on his wife, Shalu. The domestic help, Vishal, also reportedly made statements in which Shalu's name came up.

Police subsequently began examining Shalu's alleged role more closely.

During the investigation, however, officers reportedly found information that raised questions about Subrat's own involvement. Police then questioned Subrat, Shalu and Vishal together.

After several hours of questioning, Subrat allegedly accepted responsibility for the murder, according to police.

Investigators are now comparing his statement with the accounts given by the other two people as well as call records, forensic evidence and other material gathered during the probe.

Police say Subrat's alleged confession came at around 4 am after he apparently realised that his arrest was becoming increasingly likely.

During questioning, he reportedly said that he initially believed police would arrest him quickly. He later learnt that Vishal had not named him in his statement, which allegedly left him uncertain about what would happen next.

Police claim that, as the investigation progressed and inconsistencies emerged, Subrat came under sustained questioning.

It was during this phase, according to investigators, that he allegedly decided to take responsibility for the murder.

The exact sequence of events remains under investigation. Police are also checking whether the statement given during questioning is supported by independent evidence.

The statement of domestic help Vishal has also become an important part of the investigation.

According to police, Vishal later claimed that Subrat had told him that, if they were caught, he should name Shalu.

कानपुर में 5 सितंबर को दवा कारोबारी विनीत मिनोचा की हत्या हुई। पुलिस ने हत्या की साज़िश के आरोप में विनीत की बहू शालू को जेल भेज दिया। आज 24 सितंबर को पुलिस ने कहा कि शालू के खिलाफ सबूत नहीं है। #Kanpur #Murder @NBTLucknow twitter/DIkFbJPnj5

- Praveen Mohta (@MohtaPraveenn) September 24, 2026

Vishal also reportedly told investigators that Subrat had spoken to him over the phone before the murder. According to his alleged statement, the plan was to make the death appear natural rather than a murder.

Police say Vishal claimed that Subrat called him around six times on the day of the incident and appeared to be in a hurry while speaking.

Vishal has also reportedly claimed that Vineet saw the two during the incident and raised an alarm.

According to Vishal's account, he panicked at that point and attacked Vineet with a knife.

Police are now comparing Vishal's version with Subrat's alleged confession to determine which parts of their statements are supported by evidence.

Another possible motive has emerged during questioning.

Vishal reportedly told police that Vineet had relationships with some women and allegedly spent large amounts of money on them.

According to Vishal's claim, Subrat, on the other hand, received limited money for his expenses.

Vishal allegedly told investigators that Subrat feared Vineet could transfer some of his property to one of the women.

Police are examining whether financial or property-related concerns played any role in the alleged murder conspiracy.

At this stage, however, the property angle remains an investigative claim and has not been established as the motive for the killing.

Police also questioned Subrat and his wife Shalu together.

According to the police account, Shalu became emotional when she was brought face-to-face with her husband. She reportedly cried for around 20 minutes.

Subrat allegedly did not speak much to her and later turned his face away.

During questioning, Shalu reportedly maintained that she had no knowledge of who killed Vineet. She has denied involvement in the murder, according to the police account.

Police have not given her a clean chit.

Investigators are examining her statement along with Subrat's alleged confession, Vishal's statements, call detail records and other circumstantial evidence.

The investigation will have to establish whether Shalu had any role in the alleged conspiracy or whether the accusations against her were an attempt to divert suspicion.

The investigation has also brought attention to visuals recorded after Vineet Minocha's death.

In some of the footage, Subrat can reportedly be seen at his father's funeral. He is seen hugging his grandmother, Vineet's mother, and crying.

He also appears to console his grandmother during the funeral.

Subrat reportedly carried his father's bier during the last rites.

These visuals have drawn attention because they emerged alongside the police claim that he later admitted involvement in the murder.

However, his behaviour at the funeral by itself does not establish his involvement or innocence. Police are relying on statements and other evidence gathered during the investigation to determine what happened.

The alleged confession is now being examined alongside the rest of the evidence.

Police are looking at the statements made by Subrat, Shalu and Vishal, as well as their call records and the circumstances surrounding Vineet's death.

Investigators are also examining the sequence of events before and after the murder to establish who was present, who communicated with whom and what happened inside the house.

A confession or statement made during police questioning still needs to be assessed in the context of the wider investigation and applicable legal procedures.

Police have therefore not announced a final conclusion about the role of every person named in the case.

The murder of Vineet Minocha has now developed into a case involving multiple competing statements and alleged motives.

Subrat's purported confession has shifted the focus of the investigation towards his alleged role. His statement that he does not regret his father's murder but regrets that he was killed by stabbing has also emerged as a central detail in the latest development.

At the same time, police are examining allegations involving Shalu and Vishal and are checking whether their statements match the available evidence.

The alleged claims about Vineet's relationships, family tensions and a possible property motive are also being investigated.

Police have said that the final conclusion will be reached only after all statements, call records, forensic material and other available evidence have been examined.

For now, the investigation into Vineet Minocha's murder remains underway, with police working to establish the exact sequence of events and the individual roles of everyone connected to the case.

(With inputs from agencies)