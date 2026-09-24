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Tbilisi Youth Art Market is launching its first exhibition project in Tbilisi


2026-09-24 09:20:44
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) : TYAM – Tbilisi Youth Art Market is launching its first exhibition project in Tbilisi. The project brings together emerging and independent artists, galleries, collectors, cultural institutions, and international experts from the art world.
The event will take place from September 25–27, 2026, at the National Palace of Youth, on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi. TYAM is a new platform created to support young and independent artists, increase their visibility, and establish connections with the broader art market.
The first edition brings together artists working in Georgia and abroad under the theme “COEXISTENCE.” The concept reflects the meeting of different generations, artistic practices, perspectives, and approaches within one shared creative space.
The programme includes an Art Market section, public and panel discussions featuring international guests, opportunities for professional networking and the development of an artistic network, as well as a special VIP programme. TYAM aims to become a new point of attraction for Georgia’s and the international creative community, connecting artists with collectors, galleries, institutions, and the wider public.

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MENAFN Editorial

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