Azerbaijan's Azergold Сonducts Preliminary Exploration Of Five Deposits In Its Portfolio - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC is conducting preliminary exploration of five deposits in its portfolio, the Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold, Zakir Ibrahimov, said at a briefing held today, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the company carries out large-scale geological research and exploration in the country in order to expand the mineral resource base.

He pointed out that geological surveys covering an area of 15,000 square kilometers are currently being conducted at the expense of the state budget.

"Geological surveys covering an area of 15,000 square kilometers are currently underway at the initial exploration and assessment stage, funded by the state budget, with completion scheduled for 2027. As a result, the country's mineral resource potential-including that of the territories liberated from occupation-will be mapped," Ibrahimov explained.

He noted that there are currently 10 promising gold-copper sites at the exploration and assessment stage, and the evaluation of their resources is ongoing. This process is also expected to conclude in 2027.

The Chairman of the Board of AzerGold also touched upon geological activities planned for the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

"Intensive preparations are currently underway for initial exploration and assessment activities within the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic; these are being carried out by a joint venture planned under an agreement signed some time ago with the UAE-based company 'International Resources Holding'," he added.