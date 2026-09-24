Series Of Meetings Held As Part Of AFEZ Delegation's Business Visit To Malaysia (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A series of high-level meetings were held as part of the business visit to Malaysia by the delegation of the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority, led by Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the AFEZ Authority.

As part of the visit, a meeting was held with representatives of POS Aviation, during which discussions focused on the new international airport currently under construction within the Alat Free Economic Zone and its future operations. The parties discussed the airport's potential role in air cargo transportation and opportunities for cooperation in this area. Representatives of POS Aviation were also provided with detailed information on the activities, development plans and infrastructure of the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The delegation also met with Samer Elesawi, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Center of Excellence. During the meeting, Elesawi highly praised the organization of the Islamic Development Bank Group Annual Meeting held in Baku earlier this year. The parties exchanged information on the activities of the Alat Free Economic Zone and the Islamic Development Bank. Representatives of the Islamic Development Bank expressed their interest in cooperation with AFEZ and noted that investors from the organization's member countries would be informed about the opportunities offered by the Alat Free Economic Zone.

As part of the visit, a meeting was also held with S. Jai Shankar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE). During the meeting, detailed information was provided on the activities of the Alat Free Economic Zone, the favorable conditions created for investors and the investment opportunities available within AFEZ. The opportunities presented were received with interest by MATRADE, which noted that Malaysian investors would be provided with further information on the investment opportunities offered by the AFEZ.

Special Event Dedicated to the Alat Free Economic Zone Held in Kuala Lumpur

On 22 September, a special event dedicated to the Alat Free Economic Zone was held in Kuala Lumpur. The event brought together high-level representatives of Malaysian government and business entities, business associations, chambers of commerce and industry, as well as companies operating across various sectors.

The event opened with remarks by Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Malaysia. The Ambassador provided an overview of the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia and the prospects for further development of economic and trade relations between the two countries, highlighting the role of the Alat Free Economic Zone and the opportunities it offers in this context.

Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority, then delivered a comprehensive presentation on AFEZ. The presentation provided detailed information on AFEZ's strategic geographical location, unique legal framework, package of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, ready-to-use industrial land plots with ready-to-use infrastructure and utilities, services provided through the“one-stop shop” principle, and other investment opportunities.

At the conclusion of the presentation, Alasgarov invited representatives of the Malaysian business community to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the Alat Free Economic Zone and establish export-oriented manufacturing facilities within AFEZ. He also responded to questions raised by the participants.