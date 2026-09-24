Azerbaijan Presents Island Heritage Protection Program At UN (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On September 23, as part of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijan presented an international technical assistance program aimed at preserving the cultural and natural heritage of small island developing states.

This was announced in a statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the event titled“From Island Heritage to World Heritage,” organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was attended by ministers from small island states, permanent representatives to the UN, members of the diplomatic corps, and other high-ranking officials.

Speaking at the event, Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, noted that strengthening the practical capacities of small island states and expanding international cooperation are of particular importance for preserving the cultural and natural heritage of these nations, which face climate change and other environmental threats.

Emphasizing Azerbaijan's commitment to cooperation and international solidarity in this area, the Deputy Minister announced that Azerbaijan will provide annual technical assistance to the three island states in preparing tentative lists as part of the process of submitting nominations to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

In addition, it was announced at the event that the first pilot phase of the program will include Guinea-Bissau, Palau, and the Dominican Republic.

The foreign ministers of Guinea-Bissau and Palau, as well as a high-ranking representative of the Dominican Republic, expressed their gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for including their countries in the pilot phase.

The ministers of Grenada, the Maldives, and the Bahamas also praised the program in their remarks as a timely and targeted initiative that meets the needs of small island states. Representatives from Germany, Türkiye, Russia, and other countries participating in the discussions emphasized that the program will contribute to the development of international partnerships and the protection of world heritage.

The event continued with a discussion of practical issues related to the program's implementation. It is expected that more than 80 local experts from 39 island states will be trained under the program.