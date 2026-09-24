Major Ride-Hailing Operators Successfully Entrench Against Newcomers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading ride-hailing operators maintain strong regional market shares as financial constraints make aggressive pricing strategies harder for new entrants to sustain

Dateline City: New York, NY Release Date: 2026.MM.DD

Contact Info:



Global

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

...



The global ride hailing market has become defined by major regional operators, with all leading markets in featuring a dominant vendor with at least 46% market share as of 2025, according to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research. Despite years of intense competition from a series of newcomers, ride-hailing operators Uber, Didi, Grab, Careem and Bolt have established robust and consistent market shares in their respective geographies.

“For years, the jury was out on the stability of the ride-hailing business model, with fears that a market revolving around a homogeneous service with few hardware barriers to entry would find itself in a perpetual cycle of new entrants competing aggressively on pricing,” said James Hodgson, Research Director, Automotive at ABI Research.“However, established players have successfully leveraged location intelligence, advanced demand response, and incentive schemes focused on retaining the best drivers to entrench their positions.”

Uber holds more than 60% market share in Europe and North America, while also retaining half of the Latin American market and enhancing its position in the Middle East through its increased stake in Careem. Meanwhile, Didi has faced stiff competition from demand aggregators in China, but still retained 70% of its market share in 2025.

In Asia-Pacific, Grab has retained a 70% trip market share in its native Singapore market through 2025, while also holding 50% of the Gross Market Value (GMV) in an effective duopoly with GO-JEK in Indonesia and 60% of the ride-hailing GMV in Vietnam. Lastly, while Bolt typically operates as a secondary option to larger competitors in most markets, it has rapidly captured over 40% of the African market.

“A constrained finance environment makes aggressive pricing and incentives difficult to sustain, in turn making it more challenging for new entrants to challenge the incumbent market leaders,” Hodgson concluded.“Competitive dynamics will increasingly revolve around quality of service, perceived safety, journey times and ETA accuracy.”

These findings are from ABI Research's Mobility Services market data report, part of the company's Automotive research service.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司,拥有得天独厚的优势,充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁,通过提供独家研究和专业性指导,推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略,无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit.