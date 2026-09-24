Soundhound AI Introduces OASYS Edge, Bringing Fully Embedded Agentic Voice AI To Vehicles And Smart Devices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OASYS Platform Marks a First, Allowing Manufacturers and Service Providers To Build an AI Agent Once and Deploy in the Cloud, on the Edge, or in Hybrid Environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and agentic AI, today announced OASYS Edge, a new embedded architecture that brings LLM-powered voice AI agents directly to edge hardware. Available for vehicles and smart devices, OASYS Edge provides users with proactive conversational AI assistance that runs seamlessly, regardless of connectivity. Because processing happens locally, conversations stay private by default, and can continue uninterrupted even when network signals are unavailable.

OASYS Edge marks the first time global automakers, device manufacturers, and service providers will be able to deploy fully embedded agentic AI, with SoundHound setting the global pace as a longtime pioneer in edge and hybrid processing.

Build Once, Deploy Anywhere

With OASYS Edge, developers from any business can build intelligent voice agents on the OASYS platform once, then deploy them in the cloud, on the edge, or in a hybrid environment. This flexible architecture gives manufacturers full control over their technology stack for stronger data privacy, lower cloud costs and bandwidth needs, and consistently high-speed responsiveness.

For drivers and end users, OASYS Edge means a fast, reliable voice experience that feels unlimited, with AI agents that can understand even vague requests, resolve complex needs, and make smart decisions anytime in any location.

"For a long time, the industry assumed this kind of sophisticated agentic capability could only live in the cloud, forcing companies to compromise on speed, cost, reliability, and privacy," said James Hom, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder at SoundHound AI. "OASYS Edge fundamentally shifts that dynamic. By enabling developers to create AI voice agents just once and seamlessly deploy them in the cloud, on the edge, or across hybrid environments, we give manufacturers unprecedented flexibility. This allows them to provide uninterrupted AI assistance to end users without network overhead or cloud processing.

From Cars to Robots: Embedded Agentic Reasoning in Action

OASYS Edge goes beyond rigid, single-action voice commands to deliver natural, multi-system orchestration locally and only hands off tasks when cloud connectivity is needed. For example:



Multi-Step Route Planning, Even Off the Grid: A driver heading through a remote stretch with poor signal says, "Navigate to Los Angeles and add two iconic tourist attraction stops along the way, and tell me about each of them." Even with zero connectivity, OASYS Edge calculates the route, identifies well-known landmarks from its local knowledge base, and narrates highlights for each stop - updating the plan in real time, entirely on-device, with no cloud required. Listening, Not Streaming: A home or workplace robot needs to listen continuously to be useful, so OASYS Edge handles query detection and everyday conversational responses entirely on-device. This means the robot can always be ready without streaming audio to the cloud, enabling full conversational AI without compromising on privacy.

Key Benefits for OEMs and End Users



Flexible Hybrid Architecture: Developers can create AI agents once on OASYS and deploy across cloud, edge, or hybrid environments depending on performance, cost, and hardware needs.

Instant Responses & Offline Reliability: Voice requests execute at fast, natural conversational speeds and systems operate reliably in connectivity dead zones, such as underground garages, tunnels, and remote areas.

Privacy by Design: User interactions, voice processing, and telemetry can optionally remain on the local device. No sensitive cabin or personal data is transmitted to external servers, providing full data sovereignty and meeting strict international privacy mandates.

Onboard Multi-System Orchestration: OASYS Edge understands intent, resolves ambiguous requests, and autonomously controls multiple features simultaneously without cloud reliance. This is powered by an optimized, purpose-built range of language models. Lower Operating Overhead: Bypassing constant cloud processing significantly reduces recurring API costs and bandwidth demands for manufacturers. With customizable model sizes and configurations, the solution delivers high autonomy even on low-cost chipsets.



Availability & Implementation

SoundHound AI's OASYS Edge is scheduled for deployment in late 2026, with live demonstrations available now and to be featured on the show floor at CES 2027.

You can learn more about OASYS Edge here.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN) is a voice and agentic AI company that enables businesses to deliver natural, end-to-end conversational experiences across digital and physical channels, including phones, kiosks, chat, smart devices, drive-thrus, TVs, in-vehicle, and more. Its agentic platform, OASYS, is a self-learning, orchestrated AI system where organizations can build and deploy conversational AI agents to handle transactions, tasks, and workflows on behalf of customers and employees. Built on proprietary technology backed by 750+ patents and years of AI research, SoundHound serves leading brands across industries including automotive, financial services, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and more. It powers millions of products and processes billions of interactions annually for enterprise customers worldwide. Learn more at:

Media Contact:

Fiona McEvoy

415-610-6590

...