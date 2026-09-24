Memq Releases Quantum Industry's First Open-Sourced Distributed Quantum Compiler

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry's first open-source, qubit agnostic distributed quantum compiler brings scale-out deployment capability to a previously monolithic market

CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- memQTM, the industry leader in quantum networking for scalable and distributed quantum computing, announced today the public release of its distributed quantum compiler (DQC). This integral part of a distributed quantum computing environment will be released as a publicly available, open-source offering available on GitHub.

memQ's DQC is a compilation framework enabling users to compile and schedule quantum programs across fully user-defined distributed quantum networks – even those with different qubit types, from different vendors. The software converts a standard quantum circuit into a distributed program that executes optimally over the user's network, taking into consideration the actual computing and networking resources available and generates a time-resolved execution schedule. Its modular architecture gives users complete control over qubit connectivity both within and between QPUs, as well as the different connectivity and hardware restrictions such as gate durations and entanglement-generation rates. To speed up usability and deployment, memQ is also releasing a paper describing the framework, which demonstrates how it can be used to explore the distributed quantum computing design space, including the relationships among network topology, processor connectivity, compilation strategy and scheduling.

Distributed quantum computing provides a realistic path beyond quantum's biggest obstacle: the scaling limits of a single quantum computer. Industry urgency is increasing, as evidenced in the United States Executive Order 14413 issued in June of 2026 directing certain government agencies to develop plans for using quantum networking to enable distributed quantum computing. Achieving this goal requires understanding how to divide a program among processors, coordinate its execution and manage the entanglement resources used to perform these operations between processors. memQ's open-source framework makes this integrated set of tools available today to researchers, developers and system builders without requiring them to be experts in every layer of distributed quantum computing.

“We already provide the unique ability to connect quantum systems without collapsing the quantum state - but truly reaching utility scale in quantum computing will require even more than that. Quantum users need the ability to easily distribute their workloads across available hardware, networking, software and application layers to truly solve large-scale problems,” stated Manish Kumar Singh, Chief Product Officer for memQ. “For the first time, the open source memQ DQC framework delivers a practical, accessible way that distributed quantum computing approaches can be built, evaluated and executed.”

“As the quantum industry moves toward distributed architectures, the availability of standardized, qubit-agnostic tools is essential,” said André Konig, CEO of industry analyst firm Global Quantum Intelligence.“By open-sourcing their Distributed Quantum Compiler, memQ is lowering the barrier to entry and accelerating how developers design and evaluate scalable quantum networks."

About memQTM

Founded in 2021 as a technology spin-out from the University of Chicago, memQ is dedicated to enabling the scalable implementation of quantum computing through standards-based connectivity across optical connections between quantum computers anywhere. The company's portfolio provides secure connectivity and control across local, campus, metro, and wide-area quantum compute resources with high-fidelity and low-loss, regardless of qubit structures employed. More information is available at

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CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for memQ +1 (410) 658-8246...