Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Forecasts Growth From $3.69B (2026) To $5.97B By 2032, Profiling 3M, Dupont, Henkel, Honeywell & Croda
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.69 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$5.97 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Material Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Inorganic PCM
7.2.1. Metal & Metalloid Compounds
7.2.2. Salt Hydrates
7.3. Organic PCM
7.3.1. Fatty Acids
7.3.2. Paraffin
7.3.3. Polymer Compounds
8. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Encapsulation Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Microencapsulated PCM
8.3. Shape Stabilized PCM
8.3.1. Composites
8.3.2. Shell & Core Structures
9. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Form
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Solid-Liquid PCMs
9.3. Solid-Solid PCMs
10. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Temperature Range
10.1. Introduction
10.2. 100C to 200 C
10.3. Above 200C
10.4. Below 100C
11. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Building & Construction
11.3. Chemical Manufacturing
11.4. Electronics
11.4.1. Consumer Electronics
11.4.2. Industrial Electronics
11.5. HVAC Systems
11.6. Refrigeration & Cold Chain
11.6.1. Storage Refrigeration
11.6.2. Transportation Refrigeration
11.7. Textiles & Apparel
12. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Sales Channel
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Offline
12.3. Online
13. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. North America
13.4. Latin America
13.5. Europe
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. ASEAN
14.3. GCC
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. G7
14.7. NATO
15. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Country
15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. Canada
15.4. Mexico
15.5. Brazil
15.6. United Kingdom
15.7. Germany
15.8. France
15.9. Russia
15.10. Italy
15.11. Spain
15.12. China
15.13. India
15.14. Japan
15.15. Australia
15.16. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. 3M Company
17.2. Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.
17.3. Ai Technology, Inc.
17.4. Avantor, Inc.
17.5. Beyond Industries (China) Limited
17.6. Carborundum Universal Limited
17.7. Croda International plc
17.8. Cryopak by Integreon Global
17.9. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
17.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
17.11. Honeywell International Inc.
17.12. Insolcorp, LLC
17.13. KANEKA CORPORATION
17.14. Microtek Laboratories Inc.
17.15. Outlast Technologies GmbH
17.16. Parker Hannifin Corporation
17.17. PCM Products Ltd.
17.18. Pluss Advanced Technologies
17.19. PureTemp LLC
17.20. Ru Entropy
17.21. Rubitherm Technologies GmbH
17.22. Sasol Limited
17.23. Sonoco Products Company by Toppan Holdings Inc.
17.24. Teappcm
18. Key Experts
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment