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Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Forecasts Growth From $3.69B (2026) To $5.97B By 2032, Profiling 3M, Dupont, Henkel, Honeywell & Croda


2026-09-24 09:17:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities span energy-efficient buildings, cold chains, EV batteries, electronics cooling, healthcare packaging, HVAC storage, and heat-resilient or off-grid systems.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Advanced Phase Change Materials Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, projected to grow from USD 3.69 billion in 2026 to USD 5.97 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.27%. It assesses growth drivers, technology shifts, regional opportunities, artificial intelligence applications, and strategic priorities across buildings, cold chains, electronics, healthcare, and electric vehicle battery thermal management.

Market Overview

Advanced phase change materials (PCMs) absorb, store, and release thermal energy during melting and solidification. By stabilizing temperatures without continuous power input, they improve energy efficiency, thermal resilience, and temperature control.

Demand is supported by rising cooling loads, electrification, urbanization, heat waves, and stricter efficiency requirements. Buildings account for approximately 30% of global final energy use and more than one-quarter of energy-related emissions, according to the International Energy Agency. These conditions are moving PCMs from niche insulation products toward strategic thermal energy storage solutions.

Transformative Technology and Adoption Shifts

The market is progressing from commodity paraffin products toward application-specific salt hydrates, eutectics, bio-based PCMs, microencapsulated materials, and composites enhanced with graphite, metal foams, or polymers.

. Key purchasing criteria include thermal reliability, non-flammability, recyclability, leakage control, corrosion resistance, low supercooling, and cycling stability.

. Integration opportunities include prefabricated building panels, HVAC systems, smart controls, pharmaceutical packaging, battery systems, and electronics cooling.

These insights support product portfolio planning by identifying performance characteristics most likely to influence procurement and premium positioning.

Artificial Intelligence and PCM Innovation

Artificial intelligence is shortening formulation cycles by screening candidate materials for melting point, latent heat, corrosion, supercooling, flammability, toxicity, encapsulation compatibility, and long-term stability before laboratory validation.

AI-enabled thermal models also optimize PCM placement, predict charging and discharging requirements, reduce battery and electronics hotspots, and improve safety margins. This is particularly valuable in regulated or mission-critical applications requiring repeatable performance documentation.

Regional Market Insights

. Asia-Pacific: Growth is supported by construction, electronics manufacturing, electric vehicle batteries, and expanding pharmaceutical and food cold chains.

. North America: Building decarbonization, grid modernization, data centers, healthcare logistics, and electric vehicle investment are major demand drivers.

. Europe: Energy-efficiency directives, renovation programs, circular economy priorities, and materials safety requirements encourage adoption.

. Latin America: Opportunities are emerging in refrigerated logistics, food exports, healthcare distribution, and passive cooling.

. Middle East and Africa: Applications include district cooling, heat-resilient buildings, vaccine logistics, off-grid healthcare, and solar-linked cold storage.

Regional comparisons provide a practical basis for market entry strategies, partnership selection, and risk mitigation.

Economic Group and Country Insights

ASEAN markets benefit from urbanization, heat stress, electronics assembly, and cold chain expansion. GCC countries prioritize high-cooling-load buildings and district cooling, while the European Union emphasizes low-carbon construction, product safety, and circularity.

BRICS economies provide scale across manufacturing, infrastructure, electric vehicles, and renewable energy. G7 markets support premium adoption through advanced research and high performance standards. NATO-aligned economies also value passive thermal protection for critical infrastructure, healthcare, defense, and emergency supply chains.

The United States, China, India, Germany, France, Japan, and South Korea present diverse opportunities across buildings, batteries, electronics, and logistics. Canada, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Russia offer additional demand shaped by climate conditions, industrial strengths, and infrastructure investment.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

Suppliers should prioritize application-specific portfolios, including non-flammable building panels, validated pharmaceutical shippers, battery thermal buffers, electronics cooling composites, cold chain packaging, and HVAC-integrated storage modules.

Investment priorities include AI-assisted formulation, lifecycle testing, fire and toxicity validation, corrosion testing, encapsulation reliability, and OEM partnerships. Clear documentation covering latent heat, durability, leakage resistance, compliance, environmental impact, and end-of-life pathways can strengthen competitive advantage.

Electricity Tariffs and Deployment Economics

Predictive controls can charge and discharge PCM systems according to electricity tariffs, weather, occupancy, and operating conditions. This enables organizations to shift cooling demand away from high-cost periods, reduce peak loads, and improve project economics.

Key Takeaways from This Report

. The market is projected to reach USD 5.97 billion by 2032, expanding at an 8.27% CAGR.

. Application-specific, validated, and digitally optimized PCMs are gaining preference over commodity materials.

. Buildings, cold chains, batteries, electronics, and healthcare represent leading commercial opportunities.

. AI is improving material discovery, system design, thermal control, and deployment economics.

. Regional success depends on regulatory alignment, application engineering, safety validation, and strong industry partnerships.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 193
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.69 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $5.97 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Material Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Inorganic PCM
7.2.1. Metal & Metalloid Compounds
7.2.2. Salt Hydrates
7.3. Organic PCM
7.3.1. Fatty Acids
7.3.2. Paraffin
7.3.3. Polymer Compounds
8. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Encapsulation Type
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Microencapsulated PCM
8.3. Shape Stabilized PCM
8.3.1. Composites
8.3.2. Shell & Core Structures
9. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Form
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Solid-Liquid PCMs
9.3. Solid-Solid PCMs
10. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Temperature Range
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. 100C to 200 C
10.3. Above 200C
10.4. Below 100C
11. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Application
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Building & Construction
11.3. Chemical Manufacturing
11.4. Electronics
11.4.1. Consumer Electronics
11.4.2. Industrial Electronics
11.5. HVAC Systems
11.6. Refrigeration & Cold Chain
11.6.1. Storage Refrigeration
11.6.2. Transportation Refrigeration
11.7. Textiles & Apparel
12. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Sales Channel
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Offline
12.3. Online
13. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Region
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. North America
13.4. Latin America
13.5. Europe
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Group
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. ASEAN
14.3. GCC
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. G7
14.7. NATO
15. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Country
 15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. Canada
15.4. Mexico
15.5. Brazil
15.6. United Kingdom
15.7. Germany
15.8. France
15.9. Russia
15.10. Italy
15.11. Spain
15.12. China
15.13. India
15.14. Japan
15.15. Australia
15.16. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
 16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
 17.1. 3M Company
17.2. Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.
17.3. Ai Technology, Inc.
17.4. Avantor, Inc.
17.5. Beyond Industries (China) Limited
17.6. Carborundum Universal Limited
17.7. Croda International plc
17.8. Cryopak by Integreon Global
17.9. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
17.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
17.11. Honeywell International Inc.
17.12. Insolcorp, LLC
17.13. KANEKA CORPORATION
17.14. Microtek Laboratories Inc.
17.15. Outlast Technologies GmbH
17.16. Parker Hannifin Corporation
17.17. PCM Products Ltd.
17.18. Pluss Advanced Technologies
17.19. PureTemp LLC
17.20. Ru Entropy
17.21. Rubitherm Technologies GmbH
17.22. Sasol Limited
17.23. Sonoco Products Company by Toppan Holdings Inc.
17.24. Teappcm
18. Key Experts
For more information about this report visit

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