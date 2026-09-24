Advanced Functional Materials Market Forecasts Growth From $161.26B (2026) To $270.06B By 2032, Profiling KYOCERA, Murata Manufacturing, Henkel & Hexcel
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$161.26 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$270.06 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Advanced Functional Materials Market, by Material Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Metallic Materials
7.2.1. Ferrous Alloys
7.2.2. Non-Ferrous Alloys
7.2.3. Amorphous Metals
7.3. Ceramic Materials
7.3.1. Oxide Ceramics
7.3.2. Non-Oxide Ceramics
7.3.3. Glass & Glass-Ceramics
7.4. Polymeric Materials
7.4.1. Thermoplastics
7.4.2. Thermosets
7.4.3. Elastomers
7.5. Carbon-Based Materials
7.5.1. Graphene & Derivatives
7.5.2. Carbon Nanotubes
7.5.3. Activated Carbon
7.5.4. Carbon Fibers
7.6. Nanostructured Materials
7.6.1. Quantum Dots
7.6.2. Nanowires
7.6.3. Nanoparticles
7.7. Composite Materials
7.7.1. Polymer Matrix Composites
7.7.2. Metal Matrix Composites
7.7.3. Ceramic Matrix Composites
7.8. Bio-Based Materials
7.8.1. Biopolymers
7.8.2. Bio-Ceramics
7.8.3. Bio-Derived Composites
7.9. Semiconductor Materials
7.9.1. Silicon-Based Materials
7.9.2. Compound Semiconductors
7.9.3. Wide Bandgap Semiconductors
8. Advanced Functional Materials Market, by Functional Mechanism
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Electrical & Electronic
8.3. Magnetic & Electromagnetic
8.4. Optical & Photonic
8.5. Thermal
8.6. Mechanical & Structural
8.7. Chemical & Barrier
8.8. Biological & Biointerface
9. Advanced Functional Materials Market, by Product Form
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Powder & Particulate Materials
9.3. Films, Foils & Sheets
9.4. Fibers & Textiles
9.5. Foams & Porous Structures
9.6. Inks, Pastes & Slurries
9.7. Bulk Shapes & Components
9.8. Coatings & Surface Layers
10. Advanced Functional Materials Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Energy Storage
10.3. Energy Generation & Harvesting
10.4. Sensing & Actuation
10.5. Electronics & Interconnects
10.6. Structural & Lightweighting
10.7. Thermal Management
10.8. Surface Protection & Barrier
10.9. Biomedical & Healthcare
11. Advanced Functional Materials Market, by End-User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Aerospace & Defense
11.3. Automotive & Transportation
11.4. Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing
11.5. Energy Storage & Generation
11.6. Environmental & Water Treatment
11.7. Healthcare & Life Sciences
11.8. Industrial Manufacturing
11.9. Construction & Infrastructure
11.10. Consumer Products
11.11. Telecommunications Infrastructure
12. Advanced Functional Materials Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Advanced Functional Materials Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. BRICS
13.5. European Union
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Advanced Functional Materials Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. United States
14.4. India
14.5. Japan
14.6. Germany
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. France
14.9. Canada
14.10. Italy
14.11. Mexico
14.12. Brazil
14.13. Australia
14.14. Spain
14.15. South Korea
14.16. Russia
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. BASF SE
16.2. The Dow Chemical Company
16.3. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
16.4. 3M Company
16.5. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
16.6. Asahi Kasei Corporation
16.7. LG Chem, Ltd.
16.8. Evonik Industries AG
16.9. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
16.10. Covestro AG
16.11. Arkema S.A.
16.12. Toray Industries, Inc.
16.13. Eastman Chemical Company
16.14. Panasonic Holdings Corporation
16.15. Teijin Limited
16.16. Solstice Advanced Materials Inc.
16.17. Celanese Corporation
16.18. SGL Carbon SE
16.19. AGC Inc.
16.20. CeramTec GmbH
16.21. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
16.22. Corning Incorporated
16.23. Hexcel Corporation
16.24. Huntsman Corporation
16.25. Johnson Matthey Plc
16.26. Kuraray Co., Ltd.
16.27. KYOCERA Corporation
16.28. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
16.29. Merck KGaA
16.30. Nitto Denko Corporation
16.31. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
16.32. Solvay SA
16.33. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited
16.34. Wacker Chemie AG
17. Key Experts
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