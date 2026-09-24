Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Advanced Functional Materials Market Forecasts Growth From $161.26B (2026) To $270.06B By 2032, Profiling KYOCERA, Murata Manufacturing, Henkel & Hexcel


2026-09-24 09:17:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities span batteries, semiconductors, clean energy, medical devices, aerospace and water treatment, driven by AI-led R&D, resilient supply chains and sustainable materials.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Advanced Functional Materials Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Advanced Functional Materials Market research report provides strategic analysis of the technologies, applications, regulations, and regional developments shaping this high-growth industry. The market is projected to reach USD 161.26 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 8.93% to USD 270.06 billion by 2032.

Advanced functional materials are engineered to provide targeted electrical, optical, thermal, magnetic, catalytic, biological, or mechanical performance beyond conventional materials. Key applications include semiconductors, batteries, photovoltaics, medical devices, aerospace systems, filtration membranes, conductive coatings, sensors, and additive manufacturing.

Market Growth Drivers

Demand is supported by major industrial shifts. Global electric car sales reached nearly 14 million units in 2023, according to the IEA. Semiconductor localization initiatives, including the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act and the EU Chips Act, are also directing investment toward high-purity substrates, photoresists, advanced ceramics, electronic chemicals, and thermal management materials.

The analysis enables decision-makers to align product development and investment priorities with high-value applications, emerging technologies, and policy-supported markets.

Transformative Industry Shifts

Materials procurement is evolving from a performance-only model to one centered on performance, resilience, and compliance. Buyers increasingly assess technical capabilities alongside supply security, lifecycle emissions, recyclability, and compatibility with automated manufacturing.

Key developments include:

. Scaling of solid-state battery materials and wide-bandgap semiconductors

. Commercialization of graphene-enhanced composites and bioactive polymers

. Advancement of smart coatings, perovskite solar materials, and high-entropy alloys

. Growing influence of REACH, PFAS restrictions, battery passports, export controls, and critical mineral policies

Artificial Intelligence and Materials Innovation

Artificial intelligence is accelerating materials discovery, formulation, process optimization, and quality control. AI models can screen extensive chemical spaces, predict structure-property relationships, optimize synthesis routes, and reduce failed laboratory cycles before scale-up.

DeepMind reported more than 2.2 million predicted crystal structures through GNoME, including approximately 380,000 candidates identified as stable. Combined with autonomous laboratories, high-throughput experimentation, and digital twins, AI is shortening development timelines for catalysts, battery electrodes, polymers, coatings, and semiconductor materials.

Regional Market Insights

Asia-Pacific is the most production-intensive region. China leads in batteries, solar, electronics materials, and rare earth processing, while Japan and South Korea maintain strengths in precision chemicals, semiconductors, displays, and batteries. India is expanding its electronics and clean energy capabilities, and Australia provides critical minerals and research capacity.

North America combines university research, national laboratory infrastructure, venture-backed commercialization, and public incentives for semiconductor, battery, defense, and clean technology materials. Mexico is emerging as a nearshoring platform, while Canada contributes battery minerals, clean technology, and advanced composites.

Europe remains central to sustainable materials innovation through the Green Deal, REACH, the EU Battery Regulation, and established automotive, aerospace, chemical, and photonics clusters. Latin America is strategically important for lithium, copper, niobium, and bio-based feedstocks. The Middle East is investing in hydrogen, solar, desalination, and specialty materials, while Africa's role is rising through cobalt, manganese, graphite, and platinum group metals.

These regional insights support market entry planning, supplier diversification, and risk mitigation by identifying demand concentration, resource control, manufacturing capacity, and policy-backed investment momentum.

Strategic Economic Group Insights

ASEAN is strengthening its position in electronics assembly, specialty polymers, medical manufacturing, and battery supply chains. The GCC is using low-cost energy, petrochemical integration, and sovereign investment to expand advanced polymers, carbon materials, hydrogen-linked materials, and solar components.

The EU leads sustainable product regulation, traceability, and circular economy standards. BRICS economies combine resource depth, manufacturing scale, and growing domestic demand. G7 countries remain leaders in intellectual property, high-purity processing, advanced manufacturing standards, and defense-grade materials. NATO priorities are increasing demand for secure supply chains across composites, sensors, advanced ceramics, energetic materials, and radiation-resistant materials.

Strategic Recommendations

. Prioritize application-specific portfolios in batteries, semiconductors, medical devices, water treatment, defense, and low-carbon construction.

. Invest in AI-enabled research, supplier risk mapping, OEM qualification partnerships, and regionalized production.

. Build compliance-by-design capabilities for PFAS, REACH, battery passports, responsible sourcing, and carbon disclosure.

These priorities can strengthen competitive positioning by connecting materials performance with regulatory readiness, customer requirements, and resilient supply chains.

Key Takeaways from This Report

. The market is forecast to grow from USD 161.26 billion in 2026 to USD 270.06 billion by 2032.

. Electrification, semiconductor localization, clean energy, healthcare, and defense modernization are major demand drivers.

. AI is reducing discovery timelines and improving materials development efficiency.

. Supply security, sustainability, traceability, and regulatory compliance are becoming core purchasing criteria.

. Regional production capabilities and access to critical minerals will strongly influence competitive advantage.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 183
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $161.26 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $270.06 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Advanced Functional Materials Market, by Material Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Metallic Materials
7.2.1. Ferrous Alloys
7.2.2. Non-Ferrous Alloys
7.2.3. Amorphous Metals
7.3. Ceramic Materials
7.3.1. Oxide Ceramics
7.3.2. Non-Oxide Ceramics
7.3.3. Glass & Glass-Ceramics
7.4. Polymeric Materials
7.4.1. Thermoplastics
7.4.2. Thermosets
7.4.3. Elastomers
7.5. Carbon-Based Materials
7.5.1. Graphene & Derivatives
7.5.2. Carbon Nanotubes
7.5.3. Activated Carbon
7.5.4. Carbon Fibers
7.6. Nanostructured Materials
7.6.1. Quantum Dots
7.6.2. Nanowires
7.6.3. Nanoparticles
7.7. Composite Materials
7.7.1. Polymer Matrix Composites
7.7.2. Metal Matrix Composites
7.7.3. Ceramic Matrix Composites
7.8. Bio-Based Materials
7.8.1. Biopolymers
7.8.2. Bio-Ceramics
7.8.3. Bio-Derived Composites
7.9. Semiconductor Materials
7.9.1. Silicon-Based Materials
7.9.2. Compound Semiconductors
7.9.3. Wide Bandgap Semiconductors
8. Advanced Functional Materials Market, by Functional Mechanism
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Electrical & Electronic
8.3. Magnetic & Electromagnetic
8.4. Optical & Photonic
8.5. Thermal
8.6. Mechanical & Structural
8.7. Chemical & Barrier
8.8. Biological & Biointerface
9. Advanced Functional Materials Market, by Product Form
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Powder & Particulate Materials
9.3. Films, Foils & Sheets
9.4. Fibers & Textiles
9.5. Foams & Porous Structures
9.6. Inks, Pastes & Slurries
9.7. Bulk Shapes & Components
9.8. Coatings & Surface Layers
10. Advanced Functional Materials Market, by Application
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Energy Storage
10.3. Energy Generation & Harvesting
10.4. Sensing & Actuation
10.5. Electronics & Interconnects
10.6. Structural & Lightweighting
10.7. Thermal Management
10.8. Surface Protection & Barrier
10.9. Biomedical & Healthcare
11. Advanced Functional Materials Market, by End-User
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Aerospace & Defense
11.3. Automotive & Transportation
11.4. Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing
11.5. Energy Storage & Generation
11.6. Environmental & Water Treatment
11.7. Healthcare & Life Sciences
11.8. Industrial Manufacturing
11.9. Construction & Infrastructure
11.10. Consumer Products
11.11. Telecommunications Infrastructure
12. Advanced Functional Materials Market, by Region
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Advanced Functional Materials Market, by Group
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. BRICS
13.5. European Union
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Advanced Functional Materials Market, by Country
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. United States
14.4. India
14.5. Japan
14.6. Germany
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. France
14.9. Canada
14.10. Italy
14.11. Mexico
14.12. Brazil
14.13. Australia
14.14. Spain
14.15. South Korea
14.16. Russia
15. Competitive Landscape
 15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
 16.1. BASF SE
16.2. The Dow Chemical Company
16.3. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
16.4. 3M Company
16.5. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
16.6. Asahi Kasei Corporation
16.7. LG Chem, Ltd.
16.8. Evonik Industries AG
16.9. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
16.10. Covestro AG
16.11. Arkema S.A.
16.12. Toray Industries, Inc.
16.13. Eastman Chemical Company
16.14. Panasonic Holdings Corporation
16.15. Teijin Limited
16.16. Solstice Advanced Materials Inc.
16.17. Celanese Corporation
16.18. SGL Carbon SE
16.19. AGC Inc.
16.20. CeramTec GmbH
16.21. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
16.22. Corning Incorporated
16.23. Hexcel Corporation
16.24. Huntsman Corporation
16.25. Johnson Matthey Plc
16.26. Kuraray Co., Ltd.
16.27. KYOCERA Corporation
16.28. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
16.29. Merck KGaA
16.30. Nitto Denko Corporation
16.31. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
16.32. Solvay SA
16.33. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited
16.34. Wacker Chemie AG
17. Key Experts
For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN24092026004107003653ID1111710596



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search