Cold Plasma Market Forecasts Growth From $3.32B (2025) To $8.45B By 2032, Profiling Nordson Corporation, Apyx Medical, Plasmatreat & Enercon Industries
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|198
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.39 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$4.09 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Cold Plasma Market, by Source
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Atmospheric Cold Plasma
7.3. Low-pressure/Vacuum Cold Plasma
8. Cold Plasma Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Corona Discharge
8.3. Dielectric Barrier Discharge
8.4. Plasma Jet
8.5. Gliding Arc
9. Cold Plasma Market, by Gas Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Air
9.3. Argon
9.4. Helium
9.5. Nitrogen
9.6. Hydrogen
9.7. Oxygen
10. Cold Plasma Market, by Frequency Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Radio Frequency
10.3. Microwave Frequency
11. Cold Plasma Market, by End Use
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Agriculture
11.2.1. Crop Yield Enhancement
11.2.2. Pest Control
11.2.3. Seed Germination
11.3. Electronics & Semiconductor
11.3.1. Circuit Board Treatment
11.3.2. Component Cleaning
11.3.3. Semiconductor Manufacturing
11.4. Environmental & Wastewater
11.5. Food & Beverage
11.5.1. Microbial deactivation
11.5.2. Preservation
11.6. Medical & Healthcare
11.6.1. Cancer Treatment
11.6.2. Wound Healing
11.7. Space & Aerospace
11.8. Textiles & Apparel
11.8.1. Fabric Surface Cleaning
11.8.2. Odor Neutralization
12. Cold Plasma Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Cold Plasma Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Cold Plasma Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. AcXys Technologies S.A.
16.2. ADTEC Plasma Technology co.,ltd.
16.3. Apyx Medical Corporation
16.4. Atmospheric Plasma Solutions, Inc.
16.5. Diener electronic GmbH + Co. KG
16.6. Enercon Asia Pacific Systems Pvt. Ltd.
16.7. Ferrarini & Benelli Srl
16.8. Henniker Scientific Limited
16.9. Kerone Engineering Solutions LTD
16.10. Molecular Plasma Group
16.11. Neoplas Med GmbH
16.12. Nordson Corporation
16.13. PINK GmbH Thermosysteme
16.14. PlasmaDerm by CINOGY System GmbH
16.15. Plasmatreat GmbH
16.16. Plasmion
16.17. PVA TePla AG
16.18. Softal Corona & Plasma GmbH
16.19. Surfx Technologies, LLC
16.20. Tantec A/S
16.21. TDK Electronics AG
16.22. Terraplasma GmbH by Viromed Plasma GmbH
16.23. Vetaphone A/S
17. Key Experts
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