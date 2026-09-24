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Cold Plasma Market Forecasts Growth From $3.32B (2025) To $8.45B By 2032, Profiling Nordson Corporation, Apyx Medical, Plasmatreat & Enercon Industries


2026-09-24 09:17:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cold plasma offers opportunities in healthcare, food safety, agriculture, water treatment and manufacturing through chemical-free sterilization, surface engineering and AI-enabled automation.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cold Plasma Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cold Plasma Market research report provides strategic analysis of a market projected to grow from USD 2.39 billion in 2026 to USD 4.09 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.26%. It examines technology development, application trends, artificial intelligence integration, regional dynamics, adoption barriers, and commercial opportunities across healthcare, food safety, agriculture, textiles, packaging, electronics, environmental treatment, and advanced manufacturing.

Market Overview

Cold plasma, or non-thermal plasma, uses high-energy electrons while keeping bulk gas near ambient temperature. This enables microbial inactivation, surface activation, contaminant degradation, wound care support, and adhesion improvement without excessive heat damage. The technology is particularly suitable for biological tissues, fresh foods, medical devices, polymers, and delicate electronic components.

Adoption is being driven by stricter hygiene standards, sustainability goals, antimicrobial resistance concerns, chemical-free processing requirements, and demand for precision surface engineering. Analysis of these factors supports strategic planning by clarifying where cold plasma may complement or replace wet chemistry, high-temperature sterilization, and conventional antimicrobial treatments.

Transformative Market Shifts

The market is moving from laboratory validation toward application-specific industrialization.

. Healthcare: Instrument sterilization, surface decontamination, wound management, dermatology, dentistry, and biofilm control.
. Food and agriculture: Non-thermal decontamination, seed treatment, pesticide residue reduction, shelf-life extension, produce washing, and sanitation using plasma-activated water.
. Manufacturing: Improved wettability, bonding, coating performance, printability, and adhesion across plastics, composites, metals, glass, and textiles.
. System integration: Increasing deployment of sensor-enabled plasma equipment within production lines to improve throughput, reproducibility, energy efficiency, and process control.

Artificial Intelligence and Process Optimization

Artificial intelligence is advancing cold plasma commercialization through process optimization, predictive maintenance, quality assurance, and application discovery. Machine learning can evaluate interacting variables such as voltage, frequency, gas type, humidity, electrode geometry, exposure time, substrate properties, and microbial load.

Optical emission spectroscopy, electrical monitoring, thermal imaging, gas sensors, and surface characterization data can feed closed-loop control systems that automatically adjust operating conditions. In healthcare and food processing, AI can also support dose-response analysis, treatment planning, microbial reduction modeling, and preservation of product quality. These insights allow decision-makers to assess scalability risks and prioritize investments in reproducible, auditable systems.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

. Asia-Pacific: Strong potential across electronics, semiconductors, textiles, packaging, food processing, agriculture, healthcare, and water treatment.
. North America: Opportunities in plasma medicine, sterilization, aerospace, polymers, composites, environmental remediation, and food safety.
. Europe: Adoption supported by environmental regulation, circular economy priorities, advanced manufacturing, antimicrobial resistance initiatives, and clinical research.
. Latin America: Agricultural, food export, post-harvest, packaging, and water disinfection applications offer notable potential.
. Middle East and Africa: Water scarcity, food security, healthcare modernization, air purification, and decentralized sanitation shape demand.

ASEAN opportunities center on electronics, textiles, agricultural productivity, and export food processing. GCC demand is linked to healthcare, water treatment, indoor agriculture, and food security. BRICS economies offer scale across manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and environmental treatment, while G7 markets emphasize high-compliance medical, aerospace, electronics, packaging, and food applications.

Country-Level Opportunities

The United States leads in biomedical research, food safety, manufacturing, and defense-related materials. Germany, Japan, South Korea, and China offer strong prospects in industrial integration, electronics, precision processing, and automation. India and Brazil present opportunities in sterilization, agriculture, food preservation, seed treatment, and water purification. Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Australia contribute complementary strengths across clean technology, medical research, packaging, textiles, materials science, and biosecurity.

Country comparisons provide a practical foundation for market entry strategies, partnership selection, and opportunity prioritization based on industrial capacity, regulatory readiness, and application demand.

Strategic Recommendations

. Define application-specific outcomes, including microbial reduction, adhesion improvement, biofilm disruption, surface modification, or contaminant degradation.
. Invest in standardized testing, real-time diagnostics, and closed-loop monitoring.
. Engage safety, quality, and regulatory teams early in healthcare, food, and medical device programs.
. Evaluate energy use, chemical and water reduction, material compatibility, worker safety, emissions management, and integration costs.
. Establish partnerships with universities, standards bodies, equipment developers, hospitals, processors, and manufacturing integrators.
. Build AI-ready data architectures and prioritize modular systems, operator training, and lifecycle services.

Key Takeaways from This Report

. The market is forecast to reach USD 4.09 billion by 2032.
. Commercial success depends on validated safety, reproducibility, regulatory alignment, and application-specific economics.
. AI, diagnostics, and automated control are improving scalability and process consistency.
. Healthcare, food safety, agriculture, manufacturing, and environmental treatment represent major growth areas.
. Organizations combining rigorous validation with intelligent automation and strategic partnerships are best positioned to secure competitive advantage.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 198
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.39 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4.09 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Cold Plasma Market, by Source
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Atmospheric Cold Plasma
7.3. Low-pressure/Vacuum Cold Plasma
8. Cold Plasma Market, by Technology
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Corona Discharge
8.3. Dielectric Barrier Discharge
8.4. Plasma Jet
8.5. Gliding Arc
9. Cold Plasma Market, by Gas Type
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Air
9.3. Argon
9.4. Helium
9.5. Nitrogen
9.6. Hydrogen
9.7. Oxygen
10. Cold Plasma Market, by Frequency Type
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Radio Frequency
10.3. Microwave Frequency
11. Cold Plasma Market, by End Use
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Agriculture
11.2.1. Crop Yield Enhancement
11.2.2. Pest Control
11.2.3. Seed Germination
11.3. Electronics & Semiconductor
11.3.1. Circuit Board Treatment
11.3.2. Component Cleaning
11.3.3. Semiconductor Manufacturing
11.4. Environmental & Wastewater
11.5. Food & Beverage
11.5.1. Microbial deactivation
11.5.2. Preservation
11.6. Medical & Healthcare
11.6.1. Cancer Treatment
11.6.2. Wound Healing
11.7. Space & Aerospace
11.8. Textiles & Apparel
11.8.1. Fabric Surface Cleaning
11.8.2. Odor Neutralization
12. Cold Plasma Market, by Region
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Cold Plasma Market, by Group
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Cold Plasma Market, by Country
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
 15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
 16.1. AcXys Technologies S.A.
16.2. ADTEC Plasma Technology co.,ltd.
16.3. Apyx Medical Corporation
16.4. Atmospheric Plasma Solutions, Inc.
16.5. Diener electronic GmbH + Co. KG
16.6. Enercon Asia Pacific Systems Pvt. Ltd.
16.7. Ferrarini & Benelli Srl
16.8. Henniker Scientific Limited
16.9. Kerone Engineering Solutions LTD
16.10. Molecular Plasma Group
16.11. Neoplas Med GmbH
16.12. Nordson Corporation
16.13. PINK GmbH Thermosysteme
16.14. PlasmaDerm by CINOGY System GmbH
16.15. Plasmatreat GmbH
16.16. Plasmion
16.17. PVA TePla AG
16.18. Softal Corona & Plasma GmbH
16.19. Surfx Technologies, LLC
16.20. Tantec A/S
16.21. TDK Electronics AG
16.22. Terraplasma GmbH by Viromed Plasma GmbH
16.23. Vetaphone A/S
17. Key Experts
For more information about this report visit

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