What's Really In The Avocado Oil Process? De La Rosa Puts The Focus On Solvent-Free Extraction

De La Rosa Real Foods, Quality & Purity You Can Taste

De La Rosa 100% Pure Avocado Oil bottle beside fresh avocados, whole-grain bread, and an avocado kale salad.

Discover De La Rosa's mechanically extracted 100% Pure Avocado Oil for high-heat cooking up to 520°F.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- De La Rosa Real Foods & Vineyards is highlighting how its 100% Pure Avocado Oil is produced, offering consumers a closer look at the process from the avocados selected for production through the extraction and refining of the finished culinary oil.Rather than using chemical solvents during extraction, the producer mechanically extracts the oil from the fleshy pulp of avocados using pressing and centrifugation. According to the company, no chemical solvents are used during the extraction process, and no chemical refining agents are used afterward.Why the Production Method MattersAvocado oil can be produced using different extraction methods, including mechanical processes and methods that use chemical solvents. Solvent extraction can allow producers to recover more oil from raw material and can offer production efficiencies.De La Rosa instead chooses mechanical extraction as part of its approach to producing avocado oil without chemical solvents.After extraction, the crude avocado oil is refined to create a mild, versatile culinary oil. The company confirms that chemical refining agents are not used during this process. The finished oil has a neutral flavor, making it suitable for recipes where cooks want the flavors of other ingredients to remain at the forefront.More Than One Avocado VarietyThe producer also emphasizes that its avocado oil is not made exclusively from Hass avocados.Depending on seasonal availability and sourcing, the crude oil may be produced from several avocado varieties, including Hass, Fuerte, Pinkerton and Criollo. According to the company, relying exclusively on Hass avocados does not inherently result in a better finished oil.The avocados used in production may be sourced from growing regions in Spain, Peru, Kenya, Somalia, Mexico and the Dominican Republic. This sourcing approach provides access to multiple avocado varieties and origins throughout different growing seasons.From High-Heat Cooking to Everyday DressingsThe resulting oil is designed to be versatile enough for a wide range of kitchen applications. De La Rosa 100% Pure Avocado Oil can be used for frying, sautéing, roasting and baking, as well as for marinades, sauces and salad dressings.Its mild, neutral flavor allows the oil to work across different recipes without overpowering the other ingredients.De La Rosa 100% Pure Avocado Oil contains no preservatives or additives. The product is Non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, Kosher Parve and Kosher for Passover. It is available in 500 mL, 1-liter and 2-liter sizes.Consumers, retailers and food professionals can learn more about De La Rosa 100% Pure Avocado Oil or purchase the product through the company's website.About De La RosaDe La Rosa Real Foods & Vineyards produces kosher culinary products with an emphasis on quality ingredients, careful sourcing and everyday versatility. The company's portfolio includes culinary oils, organic vinegars, organic grape juices, specialty foods and wines made with organic grapes.Guided by the philosophy“Putting Heavenly Sparks Back into Foods & Wines,” the company continues to develop products for consumers seeking quality, purity, versatility and flavor.

Judith Greenberg

De La Rosa Food s & Vineyards

+1 718-333-0333

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What's Really in the Avocado Oil Process? De La Rosa Puts the Focus on Solvent-Free Extraction News Provided By De La Rosa Food s & Vineyards September 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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