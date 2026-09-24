Richmond Street Automotive Introduces Repair Transparency Pledge

Team members at the service counter of Richmond Street Automotive, a family-owned NAPA AutoCare Center in Appleton, Wisconsin, where qualifying repairs carry a 24-month, 24,000-mile nationwide warranty on parts and labor.

September initiative formalizes digital inspections, visual documentation and customer-controlled repair authorization

- Brent Vanden Heuvel, Owner, Richmond Street AutomotiveAPPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Richmond Street Automotive, a family-owned automotive repair shop in Appleton, has introduced a Repair Transparency Pledge that formalizes how the company documents vehicle condition, explains recommendations and obtains customer authorization before completing work.The September initiative centers on the shop's digital vehicle inspection process. When appropriate, technicians use photos, videos and written observations to show customers what was found during an inspection. Service recommendations are then explained so customers can distinguish immediate safety or reliability concerns from maintenance that can be planned for later and components that remain in acceptable condition.“Drivers should be able to see what the technician sees, understand what matters now and decide what works for their vehicle and budget,” said Brent Vanden Heuvel, owner of Richmond Street Automotive.“The pledge puts that expectation in writing and gives our team a consistent standard for every conversation.”The Richmond Street Automotive Repair Transparency Pledge includes five commitments:1. Document vehicle condition. When visual documentation is appropriate and available, the shop will use inspection photos, video or written findings to help explain a recommendation.2. Prioritize recommendations. Service advisers will identify items that require prompt attention, items that can be planned for a later visit and systems that are currently performing as expected.3. Explain available options. Customers will receive a clear explanation of recommended work, relevant alternatives and estimated pricing before authorization.4. Keep authorization with the customer. Customers may review recommendations and approve or decline proposed work before repairs begin, except when separate prior authorization or an emergency instruction applies.5. Provide written support information. When repairs qualify for warranty coverage, the shop will explain where customers can review the applicable written terms and claim procedures.Richmond Street Automotive developed the pledge to address a common source of frustration in automotive service: uncertainty about what a vehicle needs, why the work is being recommended and which items can reasonably wait. The company's stated mission is to make auto repair easier, clearer and more trustworthy for the drivers it serves.The pledge applies across the shop's maintenance, diagnostic and repair services, including oil changes, brake repair, battery and alternator service, engine repair, tire alignment and repair, air-conditioning service, and belts-and-hoses replacement. Additional information about available services appears at RichmondStreetAutomotive/services.“A good inspection should reduce uncertainty, not create pressure,” Brent said.“The goal is to provide useful evidence, answer questions and help the customer make an informed decision.”Richmond Street Automotive is a NAPA Auto Care Center staffed by ASE-certified technicians. Qualifying repairs are backed by the NAPA Peace of Mind Warranty, subject to the written coverage terms. Details about the company's digital inspection offer and current service promotions are available on its special-offers page.About Richmond Street AutomotiveRichmond Street Automotive is a family-owned automotive repair shop located at 1731 N. Richmond St. in Appleton, Wisconsin. The company provides diagnostics, preventive maintenance and repair services for a wide range of vehicle makes and models. Richmond Street Automotive serves drivers throughout Outagamie, Calumet and Winnebago counties with an emphasis on clear communication, professional service and informed repair decisions.

Brent Vanden Heuvel

Richmond Street Automotive

+19209937721

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Richmond Street Automotive Introduces Repair Transparency Pledge News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs September 24, 2026, 13:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Technology



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