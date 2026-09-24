Al Marjan Island Captures Nearly Two-Thirds Of Off-Plan Apartment Interest In Ras Al Khaimah

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Waterfront and branded residences dominate demand for new developments, while ready homes retain the largest share of overall buyer interest Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Al Marjan Island accounted for nearly two-thirds 64.4% of all views for off-plan apartments in Ras Al Khaimah as per the region's leading property portal, Bayut. This is based on an analysis of searches between March and August 2026, highlighting the strong appeal of waterfront and branded developments among buyers exploring the emirate's new residential supply.

This concentration was also evident at the project level. The five most-viewed off-plan apartment projects were all located on Al Marjan Island and collectively attracted approximately 64% of project views during the period.

While Al Marjan Island dominated the off-plan segment, completed properties continued to attract the broadest base of interest across Ras Al Khaimah. Ready homes accounted for 59.4% of residential sales views on Bayut, compared with 40.6% for off-plan properties.

“The data reveals two distinct dynamics within Ras Al Khaimah's residential market. Ready homes continue to attract the majority of overall interest, reflecting demand from buyers looking for established communities and properties available today. In the off-plan segment, however, interest is strongly concentrated around Al Marjan Island and projects offering waterfront locations, branded residences and lifestyle-led experiences. This suggests that new development alone is not the primary draw; buyers are responding to projects with a clear destination and lifestyle proposition,” said Fibha Ahmed, VP of Property Sales at Bayut.

Waterfront projects lead off-plan demand:

Al Marjan Island was the clear leader for off-plan apartment interest, accounting for 64.4% of views and recording an average advertised price of approximately AED 2.98 million.

Mina Al Arab followed with 13% of views and an average advertised price of AED 1.87 million. RAK Central attracted 10% of views, with an average price of AED 1.23 million, while Al Hamra Village accounted for 4.6%, averaging approximately AED 2.05 million.

Within Al Marjan Island, Playa Viva emerged as the most-viewed off-plan apartment project, accounting for 23.2% of project views. Its average advertised price stood at approximately AED 1.29 million.

Rosso Bay Residences followed with 11.4% of views and an average advertised price of AED 2.69 million, while Tonino Lamborghini Residences attracted 11%, averaging approximately AED 3 million.

Address Residences Al Marjan Island accounted for 10% of views, with an average advertised price of AED 3.60 million. Nikki Beach Residences completed the top five with 8.3% of views and an average price of approximately AED 3.65 million.

The prominence of these developments indicates that off-plan interest in Ras Al Khaimah is being driven by more than new supply, with waterfront settings, recognisable hospitality brands and lifestyle-focused concepts emerging as important differentiators.

Established communities anchor the ready market:

Interest in ready apartments was more evenly distributed across the emirate's established residential communities. Al Hamra Village led with 26.5% of views, narrowly ahead of Al Marjan Island at 26% and Yasmin Village at 24.5%.

Average advertised prices stood at approximately AED 1,091 per sq ft in Al Hamra Village, AED 1,374 per sq ft on Al Marjan Island and AED 312 per sq ft in Yasmin Village.

The ready villa segment was more concentrated. Al Hamra Village accounted for 39% of views, followed by Mina Al Arab with 25%. Average advertised prices reached approximately AED 1,344 per sq ft in Al Hamra Village and AED 1,166 per sq ft in Mina Al Arab.

Off-plan villa interest remained comparatively limited and dispersed, with Al Hamra Village and Al Marjan Island each accounting for 2.6% of views. The average advertised price for off-plan villas in Al Hamra Village was approximately AED 4.55 million.

Overall, Bayut's data points to a market developing along two complementary paths: established communities are sustaining broad demand for completed homes, while premium waterfront destinations-led decisively by Al Marjan Island-are shaping Ras Al Khaimah's off-plan market.