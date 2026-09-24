The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Announces The 10Th Anniversary Edition Of The Sustainable Business Leadership Forum 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, September 2026: The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) today announced the return of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum for its landmark tenth annual edition. Organised by Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG), part of EAD, the Forum will take place on 30 September and 1 October 2026 at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Hotel in Abu Dhabi, with Dolphin Energy Limited and TAQA as lead sponsors. This milestone edition brings together leaders from across the region under the theme“Redefining Prosperity: How a Nature‐Positive Economy and Valuing Natural and Social Capitals Shape Sustainable Development.” Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The theme reflects a growing recognition that prosperity cannot be achieved at the expense of the natural and social systems on which economies depend. It emphasises the integration of nature‐positive strategies into business operations and decision making, positioning economic, social and environmental outcomes as mutually reinforcing. The Forum seeks to bridge the gap between global sustainability frameworks, EAD's policy ecosystem and practical implementation in a local context, supporting the creation of a resilient, inclusive and regenerative economy in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Her Excellency Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD reflected on the significance of this milestone and the Forum's role in shaping the region's agenda:“For ten years, the Forum has demonstrated that when science, policy and business leadership converge, transformation follows. Embedding natural and social capital into economic decision-making is now both an imperative and an opportunity, one that Abu Dhabi is uniquely positioned to lead. This edition calls on leaders across the region to translate that shared responsibility into a model of prosperity grounded in the health of our ecosystems and the strength of our communities.”

Speaking ahead of the forum, Mr Obaid Abdulla Al Dhaheri, CEO, Dolphin Energy Limited, said:“We have a duty to manage the natural environment and communities around us. Protecting natural and social capital is fundamental to sustaining our operations, earning trust, and delivering value to all our stakeholders. As we mark a decade of sponsorship of the event, I look forward to the discussions and the opportunities that emerge to further develop sustainability locally and regionally.”

Noel Aoun, Chief Strategy Officer at TAQA Group, said:“As an integrated utilities company, TAQA plays a critical role in delivering the power and water infrastructure that underpins economic growth and social progress. With that role comes a responsibility to ensure growth delivers value to the communities we serve, while making responsible use of natural resources. This commitment is reflected in how we invest in and manage our infrastructure, helping to meet today's needs while supporting future generations. We are proud to support the tenth edition of the Sustainable Business Leadership Forum and the important role it plays in bringing government and business leaders together to turn ambition into action and deliver progress.”

Eng Abdulla Mohammed Al Remeithi, Executive Director – Integrated Environment Policy & Planning Sector at Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, emphasised the Forum's evolution and its importance to the region's environmental landscape:

“Over the past ten years, the Forum has grown into a trusted platform where organisations explore practical tools for embedding sustainability into strategy and governance. The 2026 programme brings together voices from across the GCC and beyond to consider how nature‐positive approaches can unlock long‐term value for businesses, communities and ecosystems alike.”

Forum Sponsors:

The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum 2026 is organised by ADSG, supported by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, and sponsored by Dolphin Energy Limited and TAQA as lead sponsors.

This edition stands as both a celebration of a decade of leadership and a renewed commitment to shaping the next chapter of sustainable development in Abu Dhabi and the wider region.

Registration is now open. For more information on the awards, submission guidelines, and to stay updated, please visit the official ADSG website at .

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD:

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practices, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.