Football: Indian Men Open Blockbuster International Window With Clash With Panama

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The Indian men's football team will start a series of international friendlies for the first time in its history with a blockbuster clash with Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on Friday.

The countdown is over for a landmark chapter in Indian football as the Blue Tigers kick off an unprecedented international window with clashes with three FIFA World Cup participants.

The opening fixture against Panama sets the stage for a blockbuster run of matches against three FIFA World Cup nations, with India looking to make an early statement in front of a passionate home crowd before taking on global heavyweights Brazil and Uruguay.

Fresh from their appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Panama arrive in India with a reputation for their physicality, tactical discipline and fearless approach against top international opposition. For the Blue Tigers, the encounter presents a valuable opportunity to test themselves against one of the most competitive sides in world football, while continuing to build momentum, confidence and cohesion against high-calibre international opponents.

With Bengaluru ready to play host to a footballing spectacle, fans can expect an electric atmosphere as Indian football embarks on one of its most ambitious international assignments. The clash promises high-intensity action, fierce battles across the pitch and an unforgettable evening that signals the beginning of a historic time for the Blue Tigers.

The highly anticipated match against the 44th-ranked Panama, who featured at the FIFA World Cup 2026, in what will be the first-ever meeting between the two nations and only the ninth different CONCACAF side India has faced in their history.

Panama, currently ranked 44th in the FIFA World Ranking, will provide the Blue Tigers with another opportunity to test themselves against a World Cup-playing nation.

The Los Canaleros featured at the FIFA World Cup 2026, making the September fixture, as of now, the first of four matches India will play against this summer's World Cup nations in 2026, with Brazil to follow on October 3 and New Zealand on November 12 and 15.

Later, the Indian men's national team is scheduled to travel to New Zealand for two friendly matches against the hosts on November 12 and 15, 2026, during the next FIFA international match window.

The first match will take place at the Go Media Stadium in Auckland, while the second will be held at the One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch. The matches were announced as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to New Zealand and will form part of a series of sporting events to celebrate '100 Years of Unity Through Sport' between both nations.

India and New Zealand have faced each other on two previous occasions - a goalless draw in the 1981 Merdeka Tournament in Malaysia and a 2-1 victory for the visitors in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai.

New Zealand recently participated in the FIFA World Cup 2026, where they drew with IR Iran and lost to Egypt and Belgium.

Fans across India and the subcontinent can watch all the action live on Sony Sports Network, Sony AATH and Sony LIV.

Squads

India

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar.

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

Head coach: Khalid Jamil

Panama

Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera, Marcos De Leon, Eddie Roberts

Defenders: Cesar Blackman, Jorge Gutierrez, Jair Model, Amir Murillo, Omar Valencia, Martín Krug, Andres Andrade, Jose Cordoba, Jiovany Ramos, Joseph Jones, Eduardo Anderson

Midfielders: Carlos Harvey, Adalberto, Cristian Martínez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Victor Griffith, Daivis Murillo, Azarias Londono, Rafael Mosquera, Giovany Herbert

Forwards: Jose Fajardo, Josue Vergara, Mijahir Jimenez, Tomas Rodriguez

Head Coach: Thomas Christiansen