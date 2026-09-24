Jordan, UAE Approve Joint Consular Affairs Committee

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) – The Cabinet has approved a memorandum of understanding between Jordan's and the United Arab Emirates' ministries of foreign affairs to establish a joint committee on consular affairs, according to Official Gazette issue No. 6076.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet session held on July 27, 2026.

The memorandum aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in protecting and promoting the welfare of each country's citizens residing in the other.

Under the agreement, a "Joint Consular Committee" will be established and co-chaired by representatives of both sides, with participation from relevant government agencies.

The committee will meet alternately in Jordan and the UAE, with meeting dates agreed through diplomatic channels.

Each side will appoint a chair to represent it on the committee. Decisions will be taken by consensus, while the respective chairs will alternate in presiding over meetings.

//Petra// AO