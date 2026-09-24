Jordan Outlines 'Proactive' Postal Regulation Model At Arab Postal Forum 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) - The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) participated in the Arab Postal Regulation Forum 2026 in Doha, Qatar.

Speaking on the forum's opening panel, "Consumer Protection, Service Quality and Postal Trust," TRC Vice Chairman and Secretary-General Nael Adwan detailed Jordan's experience in modernizing its postal and parcel delivery sectors.

He outlined the TRC's shift from traditional oversight to a "proactive regulatory model that enforces clear licensing conditions, protects consumers, and guarantees parcel safety." Citing the recent TRC regulations tailored to rapid e-commerce growth, he referred to the rules for oversight delivery platforms and vehicle operations, which enforce "free complaint resolution channels and strict service standards." To foster regional alignment, he proposed creating a "unified" Arab framework for e-commerce delivery services.

The proposed guidelines seek to establish minimum standards across the Arab world for quality, digital tracking, proof of delivery, and service transparency; designed to support the forum's recommendations and deepen regional economic integration, he pointed out.

The Arab Postal Regulation Forum aims to build a shared consensus on modern postal governance, spur innovation, and drive sustainable digital trade across logistics markets through discussions on economic regulation, postal security, and universal service.

//Petra// HA