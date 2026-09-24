Zelensky: No 'Anchorage Agreements' In Negotiations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made the statement while speaking with representatives and leaders of the Ukrainian community in the United States during his visit to New York, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

"In my view, regarding what happened with Ukraine's neutrality and the Anchorage agreements '3 + 2' - referring to recognition of Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as the parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions occupied by Russia - the negotiating process has moved away from all of this. And the team of the United States played a role here," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces played the most significant role in removing the so-called "spirit of Anchorage" from the agenda.

Kremlin sees no sign of“peace track” after Zelensky, Trump statements

"On the battlefield, we are currently in control of the situation. It is difficult for us, but the Russians are not making any major advances. And where they are advancing, it is costing Russia very dearly, and that cost is measured in people - hundreds and thousands," the President said.

According to him, the situation on the front gives Ukraine the ability to reject demands from the Russian Federation that Ukraine "would never accept in such a format."

Zelensky said Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to seek the occupation of all of Ukraine, rather than only the Donbas.

"Especially in a fight against a monster - a large country is a monster in itself, and not only because it is led by a particular person - it is clear that Donbas is not the goal. And even if our colleagues in the United States (...) really think that Putin wants only Donbas, although even that 'only' is too much, in my view, (...) nevertheless, we have no illusion that he wants to seize and occupy our state in one form or another, so that Ukraine would become part of his state," he said.

Zelensky noted that Russia's position is precisely why the peace process is difficult.

As reported, following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York, Zelensky said that ending the war was the key issue discussed during the talks.

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