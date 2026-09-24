Arvid Lindblad Crashes During Second Practice In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad crashed during the second free practice session in Baku, bringing out the red flags.

The incident occurred when Lindblad's car hit the safety barrier. The damaged car was subsequently removed from the track, allowing the session to resume.

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is taking place at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26. It is the 15th round of the Formula 1 World Championship, with the main race scheduled for Saturday, September 26.

The Baku City Circuit is 6.003 kilometers long and features 20 corners.

The street circuit is known for its long straights, heavy braking zones and the narrow section around Icherisheher, making car setup and straight-line speed important factors throughout the weekend.