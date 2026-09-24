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Vanessa Corcoran

Vanessa Corcoran


2026-09-24 09:10:30
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Director of Catholic Studies, Georgetown University
Profile Articles

At Georgetown University, I am the Director of the Catholic Studies Program and Assistant Teaching Professor. I have expertise in medieval religious history, devotional practices in the Catholic Church, and the religious and cultural influence of the Virgin Mary. Among my publications, I have written“The Keys to Two Marys: Popes and the Women of Scripture” for The Cambridge History of the Papacy (2025), and my writing has also been featured in The Guardian, The Washington Post, Foreign Policy, America Magazine, Commonweal Magazine, and The National Catholic Reporter. Following the death of Pope Francis, the ensuing conclave, and election of Pope Leo XIV, I provided commentary for BBC Radio, Sky News, and a number of local American tv stations, including WUSA9, NBC4, and DC in the News.

Experience
  • 2018–present Adjunct professor, advising dean, Georgetown University
Education
  • 2017 The Catholic University of America, Ph.D. History (Medieval)

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The Conversation

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