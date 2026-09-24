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Lee Reiners

Lee Reiners


2026-09-24 09:10:29
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Director of Global Financial Markets Center, Duke University
Profile Articles

Lee Reiners joined the Duke Global Financial Markets Center as director in 2016. He previously worked for five years at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY), first as a supervisor of systemically important financial institutions and then as a senior associate within the executive office. In the latter capacity, he helped coordinate the FRBNY's engagement with international standard-setting bodies, such as the Bank for International Settlements and the Financial Stability Board. While at the FRBNY, Reiners worked closely with other federal and state regulatory agencies.

Experience
  • –present Director of Global Financial Markets Center, Duke University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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