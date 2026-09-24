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Kimberly Cowell-Meyers

Kimberly Cowell-Meyers


2026-09-24 09:10:28
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Government, American University School of Public Affairs
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Kimberly Cowell-Meyers is Associate Professor of Government in the School of Public Affairs. Her research centers on the politics of identity. Her most recent book (with Carolyn Gallaher) is Building a Green Wall: Irish America's Resurgence Post Brexit (Bristol University Press, 2025).

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  • –present Assistant Professor Department of Government, American University

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The Conversation

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