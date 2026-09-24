Professor of Political Science and Director of the Center for Applied Civic Leadership, Coastal Carolina University

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Justin Vaughn, Ph.D., is a professor of political science at Coastal Carolina University and the director of the Center for Applied Civic Leadership. A scholar of American politics and culture, particularly the American presidency, he has published several books, including "Czars in the White House" (University of Michigan Press, 2015) and "Women & the White House" (University of Kentucky Press, 2012), which received the Popular Culture Association's Susan Koppelman Award and the SWPACA's Peter Rollins Award. He is also the founder and co-director of the Presidential Greatness Project and co-editor of the Journal of Political Science. His work on Presidential Greatness has been mentioned by sitting presidents and covered internationally, including by the New York Times, BBC, NPR, CNN, CBS, Politico, and Newsweek. He earned his Ph.D. in political science at Texas A&M University.

–present Associate Professor of Political Science and Director of the Center for Applied Civic Leadership, Coastal Carolina University

2007 Texas A&M University, Ph.D. in Political Science

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