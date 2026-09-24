MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Affinor Growers Inc. Receives Agricultural Land Commission Approval to Advance Site Development at Its Abbotsford Vertical Farming Property

September 24, 2026 9:04 AM EDT | Source: Affinor Growers Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Affinor Growers Inc. (CSE: AFI) (OTC Pink: RSSFF) (" Affinor " or the " Company "), a farming technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of vertical farming technology for both indoor and outdoor greenhouse applications, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Agricultural Land Commission (the " ALC ") to proceed with the placement of fill to prepare additional growing areas at its vertical farming property located at 34240 Page Road, Abbotsford, British Columbia (the " Property ").

The approval, issued under ALC File 106617, authorizes the placement of up to 2,780 cubic metres of soil and gravel over approximately 0.44 hectares of the 4.3-hectare Property. The site preparation will support the development of an outdoor growing area of approximately 2,188 square metres and a greenhouse of approximately 2,211 square metres, both designed to house Affinor's proprietary vertical growing towers for strawberry production. In its decision, the ALC recognized strawberry growing and vertical farming as farm uses under the Agricultural Land Commission Act and its regulations, and acknowledged the outdoor growing area and greenhouse as necessary farm structures for the Company's established vertical farming operation.

The approval is subject to the limits and conditions set out by the ALC, and the approved work is to be completed by March 10, 2027. Affinor will continue to work with the City of Abbotsford and other applicable authorities to obtain any remaining permits and approvals required for construction.

"This approval is an important milestone for Affinor and sets the table for the next phase of growth at our Abbotsford Property," said Nicholas Brusatore, Chief Executive Officer of Affinor Growers Inc. "With 4.3 hectares of agricultural land, the Property gives us meaningful room to scale. Expanding our outdoor growing area and adding a greenhouse will allow us to demonstrate our vertical growing technology at a larger commercial scale and increase local strawberry production. We look forward to advancing this work in close cooperation with the ALC and the City of Abbotsford."

About the Agricultural Land Commission

The ALC is the independent administrative tribunal responsible for administering British Columbia's Agricultural Land Reserve (" ALR "), with a mandate to preserve the ALR land base and encourage farming as its priority use.

About Affinor Growers Inc.

Affinor Growers Inc. is focused on the design, development and commercialization of vertical farming technology for both indoor and outdoor greenhouse applications. The Company is developing processes, methods, and models to cultivate crops such as strawberries and leafy greens using efficient vertical growing systems intended to reduce land, water, and energy requirements while supporting year-round production.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Affinor Growers Inc.

Nick Brusatore

Director/CEO

...

Tel: 604-356-0411

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's plans to complete the approved fill placement, construct the outdoor growing area and greenhouse, install vertical growing towers, obtain remaining permits and approvals, and expand operations and strawberry production at the Property. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the ability to satisfy the ALC's limits and conditions within the approved timeframe, the ability to obtain remaining municipal and other permits and approvals, construction and installation risks, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







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Source: Affinor Growers Inc.