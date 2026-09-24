Columbus Acquisition Corp Announces Additional Information Regarding Reconvened Extraordinary General Meeting Of The Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus Acquisition Corp (the“Company”), a blank check company, today announced additional information regarding the time and location of its Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders (the“Meeting”) that will be reconvened on September 28, 2026. The Meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 28, 2026 at the offices of Loeb & Loeb LLP, 345 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10154, and virtually via teleconference using the following dial-in information:

Telephone access:

Within the U.S.: and Canada: 1 800-450-7155 (toll-free)

Outside of the U.S. and Canada: +1 857-999-9155 (standard rates apply)

Phone conference ID: 5870682#

Except for the meeting time and access information provided above, the Company's previously announced information concerning the Meeting remains unchanged.

About Columbus Acquisition Corp

Columbus Acquisition Corp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Columbus is led by Fen“Eric” Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jie“Janet” Hu, Chief Financial Officer, who are growth-oriented executives with a long track record of value creation across industries.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the date of the Meeting, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

On August 19, 2026, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement with the SEC in connection with its solicitation of proxies for the Meeting. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THE COMPANY FILES WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the definitive proxy statement (including any amendments or supplements thereto) and other documents filed with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at or by contacting the Company's proxy solicitor.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and its respective directors and officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from shareholders in connection with the Meeting. Additional information regarding the identity of these potential participants and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the definitive proxy statement. You may obtain free copies of these documents using the sources indicated above.

Contact

Fen Zhang

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...p

Tel: (+1) 949 899 1827