Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Drug Safety Market Forecasts Growth From $7.12B (2026) To $10.21B By 2032, Profiling IQVIA, ICON, Charles River, Oracle & Parexel


2026-09-24 09:02:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities include validated AI, cloud safety platforms, real-world evidence, integrated pharmacovigilance, patient-centric reporting and expansion in emerging markets.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug Safety Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Drug Safety Market research report examines growth trends, regulatory developments, technology adoption, and regional pharmacovigilance priorities. The market is projected to reach USD 7.12 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 5.99% to USD 10.21 billion by 2032. Its insights support strategic planning, market entry assessment, and investment decisions across the evolving drug safety ecosystem.

Market Overview

Drug safety has become a board-level priority as pharmaceutical pipelines expand, therapies become more targeted, and post-market evidence increases across electronic health records, claims databases, registries, scientific literature, digital channels, and spontaneous reporting systems.

Global pharmacovigilance is anchored by FDA FAERS, EMA EudraVigilance, the FDA Sentinel System, and WHO-UMC VigiBase, which contains more than 35 million individual case safety reports from over 150 countries. The market is moving toward faster adverse event detection, stronger benefit-risk management, and compliant automation throughout the product lifecycle.

Transformative Pharmacovigilance Shifts

Drug safety is progressing from reactive case processing to proactive, evidence-led pharmacovigilance. Regulators increasingly emphasize risk management plans, periodic safety update reports, real-world evidence, patient engagement, and data transparency across clinical development and commercialization.

Organizations are integrating case intake, medical review, literature monitoring, aggregate reporting, signal detection, and risk management. Adoption of ICH E2B(R3), MedDRA coding, standardized quality systems, and cloud-based platforms is improving consistency while increasing expectations for auditability and inspection readiness. These findings enable decision-makers to identify operational gaps and prioritize modernization initiatives.

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Safety

Artificial intelligence is accelerating duplicate detection, adverse event extraction, case validity assessment, narrative generation, MedDRA coding assistance, literature screening, and disproportionality analysis. Its greatest value emerges when automation is combined with human medical judgment, validated workflows, and documented quality controls.

Marketing authorization holders remain accountable for traceability, model governance, bias management, cybersecurity, privacy safeguards, and performance monitoring. Competitive advantage is expected to come from compliant AI augmentation rather than fully autonomous safety decisions.

Regional Market Insights

. North America: A mature market supported by FDA FAERS, Sentinel, Health Canada programs, active inspections, and extensive real-world evidence adoption.

. Europe: A highly harmonized environment shaped by EudraVigilance, EU Good Pharmacovigilance Practices, and centralized benefit-risk oversight.

. Asia-Pacific: A rapidly expanding region as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia strengthen reporting requirements and digital health infrastructure.

. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa: Markets advancing through regulatory modernization, health digitization, regional collaboration, and WHO-supported monitoring networks.

Regional comparisons provide a practical foundation for evaluating market entry options, compliance exposure, and partnership opportunities.

Regulatory and Market Group Insights

The European Union offers one of the most coordinated pharmacovigilance frameworks, while G7 markets remain benchmarks for analytics, inspection rigor, healthcare data maturity, and patient safety governance.

ASEAN is advancing regulatory convergence and national reporting capacity. The GCC is investing in centralized oversight and digital safety databases. BRICS markets combine large patient populations with evolving regulatory expectations, while NATO markets emphasize medical product safety readiness, resilience, and supply continuity.

Country-Level Strategic Priorities

The United States leads active surveillance through FAERS, Sentinel, REMS, and mature real-world data use. Canada prioritizes post-market surveillance, while Mexico and Brazil continue regulatory modernization. The United Kingdom maintains MHRA-led vigilance, and major European markets operate through established national authorities within the EU framework.

China and India combine extensive patient exposure with rising regulatory sophistication. Japan and South Korea maintain rigorous safety requirements, while Australia provides established post-market monitoring through the Therapeutic Goods Administration. Russia remains an important Eurasian market with local reporting obligations.

Actionable Recommendations

. Harmonize case processing, signal management, aggregate reporting, risk management, and quality assurance with global and local requirements.

. Invest in validated automation, interoperable databases, structured data standards, medical review, and vendor oversight.

. Strengthen real-world evidence capabilities and patient-centric adverse event intake.

. Formalize AI governance covering validation, human review, audit trails, privacy, and cybersecurity.

These priorities help organizations mitigate compliance risk, allocate resources effectively, and build resilient pharmacovigilance operations.

Key Takeaways from This Report

. The market is forecast to reach USD 10.21 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.99%.

. Integrated workflows, real-world evidence, and regulatory harmonization are reshaping drug safety operations.

. AI offers significant efficiency gains, but human oversight and validated governance remain essential.

. Regional regulatory maturity varies, creating distinct opportunities and market entry risks.

. Long-term success depends on scientific expertise, data stewardship, global regulatory intelligence, and continuous inspection readiness.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 186
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.12 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $10.21 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Drug Safety Market, by Product Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Labeling Management
7.3. Pharmacovigilance Systems
7.4. Regulatory Submission Management
7.5. Risk Management Modules
7.5.1. Risk Evaluation Tools
7.5.2. Risk Minimization Tools
8. Drug Safety Market, by Service Type
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Consulting And Advisory
8.2.1. Process Optimization Consulting
8.2.2. Regulatory Compliance Consulting
8.3. Implementation And Integration
8.3.1. Customization Services
8.3.2. System Integration
8.4. Outsourcing
8.4.1. Case Processing Outsourcing
8.4.2. Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing
8.5. Training And Support
8.5.1. End User Training
8.5.2. Technical Support Services
9. Drug Safety Market, by Application
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Adverse Event Reporting
9.3. Regulatory Compliance
9.4. Risk Evaluation
9.5. Safety Data Management
9.5.1. Data Collection
9.5.2. Data Processing
9.6. Signal Detection
10. Drug Safety Market, by End User
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Biotechnology Companies
10.3. Contract Research Organizations
10.4. Hospitals And Clinics
10.5. Pharmaceutical Companies
10.6. Regulatory Authorities
11. Drug Safety Market, by Region
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Asia-Pacific
11.3. North America
11.4. Latin America
11.5. Europe
11.6. Middle East
11.7. Africa
12. Drug Safety Market, by Group
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. ASEAN
12.3. GCC
12.4. European Union
12.5. BRICS
12.6. G7
12.7. NATO
13. Drug Safety Market, by Country
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. United Kingdom
13.7. Germany
13.8. France
13.9. Russia
13.10. Italy
13.11. Spain
13.12. China
13.13. India
13.14. Japan
13.15. Australia
13.16. South Korea
14. Competitive Landscape
 14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
14.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
14.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
14.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
14.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
14.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
14.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
15. Company Profiles
 15.1. 3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH
15.2. Accenture plc
15.3. ArisGlobal LLC
15.4. BioClinica, Inc.
15.5. Biosphere Clinical Research Private Limited
15.6. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
15.7. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
15.8. Continuum Clinical Research India Private Limited
15.9. Ethicare Clinical Trial Services Private Limited
15.10. ICON plc
15.11. Indegene Limited
15.12. IQVIA Inc.
15.13. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
15.14. Lambda Therapeutic Research Limited
15.15. Linical Co., Ltd.
15.16. Medpace Holdings, Inc.
15.17. Oracle Corporation
15.18. Parexel International Corporation
15.19. PharmaLex GmbH
15.20. PrimeVigilance Ltd.
15.21. ProPharma Group
15.22. SIRO Clinpharm Private Limited
15.23. Syneos Health, Inc.
15.24. Tata Consultancy Services Limited
15.25. Veeda Clinical Research Limited
15.26. Veeva Systems Inc.
15.27. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
16. Key Experts
For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN24092026004107003653ID1111710395



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search