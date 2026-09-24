Drug Safety Market Forecasts Growth From $7.12B (2026) To $10.21B By 2032, Profiling IQVIA, ICON, Charles River, Oracle & Parexel

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug Safety Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Drug Safety Market research report examines growth trends, regulatory developments, technology adoption, and regional pharmacovigilance priorities. The market is projected to reach USD 7.12 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 5.99% to USD 10.21 billion by 2032. Its insights support strategic planning, market entry assessment, and investment decisions across the evolving drug safety ecosystem.

Market Overview

Drug safety has become a board-level priority as pharmaceutical pipelines expand, therapies become more targeted, and post-market evidence increases across electronic health records, claims databases, registries, scientific literature, digital channels, and spontaneous reporting systems.

Global pharmacovigilance is anchored by FDA FAERS, EMA EudraVigilance, the FDA Sentinel System, and WHO-UMC VigiBase, which contains more than 35 million individual case safety reports from over 150 countries. The market is moving toward faster adverse event detection, stronger benefit-risk management, and compliant automation throughout the product lifecycle.

Transformative Pharmacovigilance Shifts

Drug safety is progressing from reactive case processing to proactive, evidence-led pharmacovigilance. Regulators increasingly emphasize risk management plans, periodic safety update reports, real-world evidence, patient engagement, and data transparency across clinical development and commercialization.

Organizations are integrating case intake, medical review, literature monitoring, aggregate reporting, signal detection, and risk management. Adoption of ICH E2B(R3), MedDRA coding, standardized quality systems, and cloud-based platforms is improving consistency while increasing expectations for auditability and inspection readiness. These findings enable decision-makers to identify operational gaps and prioritize modernization initiatives.

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Safety

Artificial intelligence is accelerating duplicate detection, adverse event extraction, case validity assessment, narrative generation, MedDRA coding assistance, literature screening, and disproportionality analysis. Its greatest value emerges when automation is combined with human medical judgment, validated workflows, and documented quality controls.

Marketing authorization holders remain accountable for traceability, model governance, bias management, cybersecurity, privacy safeguards, and performance monitoring. Competitive advantage is expected to come from compliant AI augmentation rather than fully autonomous safety decisions.

Regional Market Insights

. North America: A mature market supported by FDA FAERS, Sentinel, Health Canada programs, active inspections, and extensive real-world evidence adoption.

. Europe: A highly harmonized environment shaped by EudraVigilance, EU Good Pharmacovigilance Practices, and centralized benefit-risk oversight.

. Asia-Pacific: A rapidly expanding region as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia strengthen reporting requirements and digital health infrastructure.

. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa: Markets advancing through regulatory modernization, health digitization, regional collaboration, and WHO-supported monitoring networks.

Regional comparisons provide a practical foundation for evaluating market entry options, compliance exposure, and partnership opportunities.

Regulatory and Market Group Insights

The European Union offers one of the most coordinated pharmacovigilance frameworks, while G7 markets remain benchmarks for analytics, inspection rigor, healthcare data maturity, and patient safety governance.

ASEAN is advancing regulatory convergence and national reporting capacity. The GCC is investing in centralized oversight and digital safety databases. BRICS markets combine large patient populations with evolving regulatory expectations, while NATO markets emphasize medical product safety readiness, resilience, and supply continuity.

Country-Level Strategic Priorities

The United States leads active surveillance through FAERS, Sentinel, REMS, and mature real-world data use. Canada prioritizes post-market surveillance, while Mexico and Brazil continue regulatory modernization. The United Kingdom maintains MHRA-led vigilance, and major European markets operate through established national authorities within the EU framework.

China and India combine extensive patient exposure with rising regulatory sophistication. Japan and South Korea maintain rigorous safety requirements, while Australia provides established post-market monitoring through the Therapeutic Goods Administration. Russia remains an important Eurasian market with local reporting obligations.

Actionable Recommendations

. Harmonize case processing, signal management, aggregate reporting, risk management, and quality assurance with global and local requirements.

. Invest in validated automation, interoperable databases, structured data standards, medical review, and vendor oversight.

. Strengthen real-world evidence capabilities and patient-centric adverse event intake.

. Formalize AI governance covering validation, human review, audit trails, privacy, and cybersecurity.

These priorities help organizations mitigate compliance risk, allocate resources effectively, and build resilient pharmacovigilance operations.

Key Takeaways from This Report

. The market is forecast to reach USD 10.21 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.99%.

. Integrated workflows, real-world evidence, and regulatory harmonization are reshaping drug safety operations.

. AI offers significant efficiency gains, but human oversight and validated governance remain essential.

. Regional regulatory maturity varies, creating distinct opportunities and market entry risks.

. Long-term success depends on scientific expertise, data stewardship, global regulatory intelligence, and continuous inspection readiness.

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