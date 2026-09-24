Drug Safety Market Forecasts Growth From $7.12B (2026) To $10.21B By 2032, Profiling IQVIA, ICON, Charles River, Oracle & Parexel
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$7.12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$10.21 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Drug Safety Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Labeling Management
7.3. Pharmacovigilance Systems
7.4. Regulatory Submission Management
7.5. Risk Management Modules
7.5.1. Risk Evaluation Tools
7.5.2. Risk Minimization Tools
8. Drug Safety Market, by Service Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Consulting And Advisory
8.2.1. Process Optimization Consulting
8.2.2. Regulatory Compliance Consulting
8.3. Implementation And Integration
8.3.1. Customization Services
8.3.2. System Integration
8.4. Outsourcing
8.4.1. Case Processing Outsourcing
8.4.2. Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing
8.5. Training And Support
8.5.1. End User Training
8.5.2. Technical Support Services
9. Drug Safety Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Adverse Event Reporting
9.3. Regulatory Compliance
9.4. Risk Evaluation
9.5. Safety Data Management
9.5.1. Data Collection
9.5.2. Data Processing
9.6. Signal Detection
10. Drug Safety Market, by End User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Biotechnology Companies
10.3. Contract Research Organizations
10.4. Hospitals And Clinics
10.5. Pharmaceutical Companies
10.6. Regulatory Authorities
11. Drug Safety Market, by Region
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Asia-Pacific
11.3. North America
11.4. Latin America
11.5. Europe
11.6. Middle East
11.7. Africa
12. Drug Safety Market, by Group
12.1. Introduction
12.2. ASEAN
12.3. GCC
12.4. European Union
12.5. BRICS
12.6. G7
12.7. NATO
13. Drug Safety Market, by Country
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. United Kingdom
13.7. Germany
13.8. France
13.9. Russia
13.10. Italy
13.11. Spain
13.12. China
13.13. India
13.14. Japan
13.15. Australia
13.16. South Korea
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
14.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
14.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
14.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
14.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
14.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
14.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
15. Company Profiles
15.1. 3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH
15.2. Accenture plc
15.3. ArisGlobal LLC
15.4. BioClinica, Inc.
15.5. Biosphere Clinical Research Private Limited
15.6. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
15.7. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
15.8. Continuum Clinical Research India Private Limited
15.9. Ethicare Clinical Trial Services Private Limited
15.10. ICON plc
15.11. Indegene Limited
15.12. IQVIA Inc.
15.13. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
15.14. Lambda Therapeutic Research Limited
15.15. Linical Co., Ltd.
15.16. Medpace Holdings, Inc.
15.17. Oracle Corporation
15.18. Parexel International Corporation
15.19. PharmaLex GmbH
15.20. PrimeVigilance Ltd.
15.21. ProPharma Group
15.22. SIRO Clinpharm Private Limited
15.23. Syneos Health, Inc.
15.24. Tata Consultancy Services Limited
15.25. Veeda Clinical Research Limited
15.26. Veeva Systems Inc.
15.27. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
16. Key Experts
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