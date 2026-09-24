BGV And EAIGG Launch Fourth Edition Of AI Native Playbook As Enterprises Shift From AI Adoption To Operating-Model Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI Native Enterprise Playbook provides practical guidance for startups and established companies redesigning around intelligence

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGV and the Enterprise AI Governance Group (EAIGG) today announced the fourth edition of the AI Native Playbook, the AI Native Enterprise Playbook, reflecting a fundamental shift in the AI market: the next phase of enterprise AI will be defined less by access to better models than by companies' ability to redesign how they operate around intelligence.

The Playbook will be released today at the Physical AI Summit in Menlo Park, co-hosted by EAIGG, NVIDIA, Grid Dynamics and Wells Fargo, in collaboration with BGV. The invite-only gathering brings together founders, enterprise leaders and investors working on the transition from AI experimentation to real-world deployment.

“AI is not simply an IT transformation. It is an operating-model overhaul,” said Emmanuel Benhamou, Managing Director of EAIGG and co-author of the Playbook.“As intelligence becomes embedded in software, workflows and physical systems, companies have to rethink where value is created, how humans and intelligent systems divide work, and how AI investments are measured. Organizations cannot simply bolt AI onto the enterprise structure they already have and expect to become AI-native.”

Most enterprises are still approaching AI as a technology deployment: buying tools, introducing copilots, running pilots and adding AI to existing workflows. The Playbook argues that this misses the larger opportunity.

If intelligent systems can perform a meaningful share of an existing workflow, the answer is not simply to automate those tasks. The workflow itself should be redesigned around what machines can do, what humans should do, and where the combination creates the greatest economic value.

“The defining question for enterprises is no longer simply, 'Where can we deploy AI?'” said Anik Bose, General Partner at BGV.“It is, 'Where can intelligence fundamentally change the economics of our business?' That requires companies to rethink their operating models, not just add another layer of technology.”

Earlier editions focused primarily on the challenges facing AI-native startups selling into large organizations. The fourth edition broadens that focus to both sides of enterprise AI: the AI-native companies building the technology and the established organizations redesigning their businesses around it.

AI-native startups are already designing workflows around intelligence from day one, experimenting with new implementation models, pricing structures and organizational designs. Established enterprises face the harder task of making similar changes inside existing systems, processes and governance structures.

The fourth edition draws on lessons from founders, investors, enterprise executives and AI practitioners working through real-world deployment challenges. It examines use-case identification, ROI and value measurement, workflow redesign, implementation models, AI-native architectures, pricing, organizational design, governance and the transition from proofs of concept to production systems.

A central theme is the gap between AI experimentation and AI transformation.

Companies can deploy large numbers of pilots without changing the underlying economics of their businesses. AI spending can increase faster than measurable returns. The Playbook encourages organizations to begin with the business problem and the value pool, then work backward to the technology.

The release at the Physical AI Summit reflects how quickly these questions are moving beyond software alone. Centered on the theme “From World Models to Real-World Control,” the summit will examine where Physical AI is already working and what it takes to deploy and scale intelligent systems in real-world environments.

"Nearly every manufacturing company we talk to runs Physical AI pilots. Far fewer have gotten one to perform reliably in a production environment. Given the current state of foundation models, we've learned that a productization platform that enables fast evaluation and composition of available components, cost-efficient data collection, and a continuous improvement flywheel is a key success factor," said Ilya Katsov, CTO, Americas at Grid Dynamics.

About BGV

BGV is a full-spectrum venture capital firm backing AI-native companies defining Enterprise 5.0 - systems that execute critical enterprise workflows end-to-end at the application layer, not tools that merely assist them. The firm invests selectively in a small number of high-conviction companies and brings decades of operator experience across the internet, cloud, and AI eras. With a cross-border platform anchored in Silicon Valley and spanning the U.S., Israel, France, India, and Japan, BGV helps exceptional founders scale into global category leaders. Beyond capital, BGV provides operational judgment, market access, and AI expertise through its AI Center of Excellence, a 5,000+ practitioner network, and a real-world AI-native playbook.

About EAIGG

The Enterprise AI Governance Group (EAIGG) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to redesigning the enterprise around intelligence. We convene AI practitioners, founders, investors, enterprise executives, and academics to close the gap between AI experimentation and AI transformation. EAIGG helps leaders move beyond treating AI as another IT deployment and redesign their operating models around intelligence, human-AI collaboration, and new ways of working. Our work addresses the economic, organizational, governance, and societal questions that emerge as enterprises become AI-native.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Emmanuel Benhamou

Managing Director, EAIGG

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202.341.0269

The Playbook is available through EAIGG at