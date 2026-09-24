Westlake Royal Building Productstm Broadens Kleer® And Truexterior® Distribution Through Expanded Bluelinx Partnership



Westlake Royal Building Products has broadened its distribution partnership with BlueLinx, with Westlake Royal becoming BlueLinx's sole PVC trim supplier, further expanding the long-standing relationship between the two companies.

Kleer® PVC Trim will be available through 27 BlueLinx distribution locations serving customers throughout New England, the North and Mid-Atlantic, the South, the Ohio Valley and select Central U.S. markets.

TruExterior® Siding & Trim distribution will expand from 12 to 17 BlueLinx locations, including five additional locations in Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine and New York. The expanded relationship reinforces both companies' commitment to helping building professionals and homeowners access durable, low-maintenance siding and trim solutions through one of North America's largest building products distribution networks.

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westlake Royal Building Products TM (“Westlake Royal”), a Westlake company (NYSE: WLK), today announced an expanded distribution agreement with BlueLinx, one of North America's leading building products distributors. Through the long-standing partnership, Westlake Royal will serve as BlueLinx's sole PVC trim supplier, distributing Kleer® PVC Trim across its network while also broadening the geographic footprint of TruExterior® Siding & Trim.

"BlueLinx has been a valued, longtime distribution partner of Westlake Royal Building Products, and we're pleased to expand our relationship through this agreement for Kleer PVC Trim," said Bill Conlon, vice president of U.S. sales, siding and trim, Westlake Royal Building Products. "Becoming BlueLinx's sole PVC trim supplier represents an important opportunity to grow the Kleer brand and expand its reach in key markets. Combined with BlueLinx's strong customer relationships and distribution capabilities, we are well positioned to provide building professionals with greater access to the high-quality, low-maintenance trim solutions they demand."

Kleer PVC Trim will be available through 27 BlueLinx distribution locations serving customers throughout New England, the North and Mid-Atlantic, the South, the Ohio Valley and select Central U.S. markets. Kleer PVC Trim delivers the warmth and character of wood but is engineered to resist moisture, dirt and UV damage while requiring minimal maintenance. Available in a wide range of sizes and profiles for both exterior and interior applications, Kleer PVC Trim can be used for window and door trim, beadboard, decorative mouldings, casings and post wraps, helping pros and homeowners create authentic, standout details for long-lasting beauty.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Westlake Royal and further align our partnership with our customer-facing strategy," said Shyam Reddy, president and chief executive officer of BlueLinx. "The addition of Kleer PVC Trim strengthens our value proposition by enhancing our specialty product offering in 27 key markets where we serve customers throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, South, Ohio Valley and select Central U.S. regions. As our sole PVC trim supplier, Westlake Royal plays an important role in helping us deliver a focused, high-quality trim solution to our customers. We appreciate the confidence Westlake Royal has placed in us and look forward to building on this expanded partnership to create additional value for our customers while supporting profitable growth for both companies."

BlueLinx locations stocking Kleer PVC Trim include Bellingham, Massachusetts; Burlington, Vermont; Portland, Maine; Buffalo and Long Island, New York; Denville, New Jersey; Frederick, Maryland; Richmond, Virginia; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia; Tampa, Lakeland and Jacksonville, Florida; Nashville and Erwin, Tennessee; Cincinnati and Akron, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Chicago, Illinois; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Davenport and Des Moines, Iowa; and St. Louis, Missouri.

In addition to Kleer PVC Trim, Westlake Royal is broadening the availability of TruExterior Siding & Trim through five additional BlueLinx distribution locations in Bellingham, Massachusetts; Burlington, Vermont; Portland, Maine; Long Island, New York; and Buffalo, New York. This expansion increases TruExterior availability through BlueLinx from 12 to 17 distribution locations. Made from an innovative poly-ash material, TruExterior Siding & Trim is known for its durability, workability and resistance to moisture and insects.

To explore the full line of Kleer PVC Trim, visit the Kleer website. To learn more about TruExterior Siding & Trim, visit the TruExterior website.

About Westlake Royal Building Products

Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc., a Westlake company (NYSE: WLK), is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. Westlake Royal Building Products manufactures high-quality, low-maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles and accessories.

For more information, please visit WestlakeRoyalBuildingProducts.com. Follow us on LinkedI and Instagra and“Like” us on Faceboo.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing fifty states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute a comprehensive range of products to our customers which include national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers, and we operate our business through a broad network of distribution centers. To learn more about BlueLinx, please visit

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