DIVEVOLK Announces Seatouch 6 Pro - Full-Touchscreen Underwater Smartphone Housing For Iphone 18 Series & Android, Enabling Underwater Imaging To 60M

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ZHUHAI, China, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVEVOLK today announced that its SeaTouch 6 Pro full-touchscreen underwater smartphone housing is compatible with the newly unveiled iPhone 18 series. Rated IPX8 to 60 meters, it gives divers full touchscreen access to the iPhone 18's Camera app, variable aperture and Dual Capture.

The housing accepts phones up to 180.0 × 82.5 × 11.2 mm with camera bumps up to 17 mm. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max fit within this cavity, along with other flagship phones.

Variable Aperture and Dual Capture Underwater





The iPhone 18 Pro series adds a mechanical variable aperture to its 48MP Fusion main camera, with settings from ƒ/1.48 to ƒ/4.0. Through the SeaTouch 6 Pro touchscreen, divers can stop down for greater depth of field in macro images or open the aperture in deep water and low-light conditions. Direct screen control also provides access to white balance, histograms and subject tracking.





Dual Capture records simultaneously from the 18MP front camera and 48MP rear camera. Divers can film marine life while recording their own reactions. Instructors can also document students while keeping their hand signals in frame. The touchscreen lets users activate the mode and reposition picture-in-picture windows underwater. Cinema stabilization and Smart Focus Tracking help steady footage and keep moving subjects in focus. Full underwater touchscreen control also lets you use any third-party photography app for your creative work.

A Modular Underwater Imaging System





The button-free housing supports an optional Bluetooth 5.4 external shutter rated to 60 meters. Its modular mount connects wet lenses, red filters, video lights, dual handles and a second-generation Dome Lens covering the main and ultra-wide cameras. At the surface, GPS and cellular signals remain available for navigation and emergency calls.





“The iPhone 18 series pushes mobile imaging forward with variable aperture and dual recording, but at 60 meters underwater, those features only matter if you can control them,” said the DIVEVOLK Marketing & Communications team.

About DIVEVOLK

Headquartered in Zhuhai, China, DIVEVOLK develops underwater smartphone housings and diving accessories. Its touchscreen technology has received ScubaLab Best Buy recognition and has won the German Dive Award for Innovation twice. Products are available through divevolkdiving.com and authorized retailers worldwide.

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