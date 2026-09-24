Checksum Enables Engineering Teams To Recover Any Session And Carry Every Fix Forward, Verifying And Merging 4X Faster

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Continuous Quality Loop now commits every proven fix to memory so teams never have to fix the same broken test twice

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (WeAreDevelopers World Congress North America) – Checksum, the continuous quality platform for engineering teams, today announced two new capabilities for its Continuous Quality Loop: sessions that automatically recover from failures and resume where they left off, and memory that preserves proven fixes so the same problems don't have to be solved twice. Both build on the foundation that every fix Checksum's agents produce is verified against a real test result. For fixes verified and merged automatically, that loop now closes four times faster than it did before.

Within a single test run, auto-recovery can correct course in seconds, with four configurable speed settings. And when a failure occurs, nothing is lost between agent runs: the branch and full session context are preserved, allowing work to resume exactly where it left off. According to the 2026 State of Code Verification test suites with continuous verification see an 82% reduction in failure rates compared to teams that check only at the end of a workflow. This release holds every agent fix to that same standard: verified against a real test result as it happens, instead of caught after the fact.

"Most agent output still comes with a claim attached to it instead of evidence,” said Gal Vered, Founder and CEO, Checksum.“We built this so the claim has to survive contact with the actual test run, not just the agent's account of it. That's what loop engineering means to us: verification isn't a separate step you remember to run, it's built into the cycle the agent is already in."

The updated Continuous Quality Loop is available now. Checksum will be at WeAreDevelopers World Congress North America, booth 657, September 24 to 25 in San Jose, California. To get started, visit checksum.ai.

About Checksum

Checksum is the continuous quality platform for engineering teams shipping AI-generated code. Its AI agents automatically generate, run, and maintain end-to-end tests based on real user sessions, so teams can move fast without breaking things. Customers including Counterpart, Movable Ink, and Lyra Health use Checksum to keep end-to-end test coverage current as their products change, at a fraction of the cost of manual QA. Checksum AI, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco and is available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Learn more at checksum.ai.

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