Ibex Wins 2026 Product Of The Year Award From CUSTOMER Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ibex Wave iX Virtual Agent Honored for Exceptional Innovation

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, today announced that ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent was named 2026 Product of the Year Award winner by CUSTOMER Magazine.

ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent enables leading brands to automate customer interactions while increasing resolution rates, boosting customer satisfaction, and driving efficiency. It delivers AI-driven, brand-aligned voice and text experiences that are human-like, hyper-personalized, and scalable, seamlessly integrating with human agent support systems to enable fast escalation and efficient resolution of complex issues.

“This recognition from CUSTOMER magazine underscores ibex's leadership position in leveraging AI across both the customer and agent lifecycles,” said Michael Darwal, Chief AI and Digital Officer at ibex.“With ibex Wave iX Virtual Agent, we create seamless end-to-end customer journeys-from journey mapping and integration to business insights and continuous improvement-that enhance the customer experience and drive meaningful ROI for leading global brands.”

The 2026 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes solutions providers that are advancing the contact center, CX, CRM, and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

“On behalf of TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my honor to recognize ibex with a 2026 Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief of TMC.“ibex Wave iX Virtual Agent has clearly earned its place among the industry's top solutions, and I'm eager to see how ibex continues to innovate and lead in 2026 and beyond.”

About ibex

ibex is a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, enabling the world's best brands to deliver truly differentiated experiences for their customers. Leveraging a global team of more than 36,000 human CX experts – powered by the best AI technology, decades of CX innovation, and deep business insights – ibex engineers seamless, end-to-end customer journeys from AI agents to human agents at scale across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities, technology, logistics, and more. Discover more at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC's CUSTOMER magazine, originally launched in 1982 as Telemarketing magazine, remains the go-to resource for news, insights, and strategies that elevate customer engagement across all channels. Each issue explores the latest advancements in AI-powered CX, omnichannel communication, agent enablement, customer journey analytics, conversational AI, automation, mobile and cloud-based solutions, workforce optimization, and more. For additional information, please visit .

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

ibex Contact

Dan Burris

Ibex

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TMC Contact

Stephanie Thompson

Manager, TMC Awards

203-852-6800

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at