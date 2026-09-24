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Milei Calls for Renewed Attention to Falkland Islands Dispute
(MENAFN) Argentine President Javier Milei criticized the UN over what he described as insufficient attention to the sovereignty dispute involving the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, arguing that unilateral measures continue despite international calls for negotiations.
“The Falkland Islands are a national cause for us. I repeat, they are a national cause for us,” Milei said.
Addressing the UN General Assembly, Milei reiterated Argentina’s position on the Falkland Islands and pointed to the dispute as an example of what he sees as a disconnect between international institutions and the situations they are expected to address.
He referenced UN General Assembly Resolution 31/49, which was adopted in 1976 and urges Argentina and the UK to accelerate negotiations over sovereignty while avoiding actions that could result in unilateral changes before the dispute is settled.
Milei said that almost five decades after the resolution was approved, the sovereignty issue remains unresolved and unilateral activities have continued.
Among the developments he highlighted was the Sea Lion oil project, which involves plans to explore and develop oil resources in the North Falkland Basin.
“The Falkland Islands are a national cause for us. I repeat, they are a national cause for us,” Milei said.
Addressing the UN General Assembly, Milei reiterated Argentina’s position on the Falkland Islands and pointed to the dispute as an example of what he sees as a disconnect between international institutions and the situations they are expected to address.
He referenced UN General Assembly Resolution 31/49, which was adopted in 1976 and urges Argentina and the UK to accelerate negotiations over sovereignty while avoiding actions that could result in unilateral changes before the dispute is settled.
Milei said that almost five decades after the resolution was approved, the sovereignty issue remains unresolved and unilateral activities have continued.
Among the developments he highlighted was the Sea Lion oil project, which involves plans to explore and develop oil resources in the North Falkland Basin.
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