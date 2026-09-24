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OpenAI, Anthropic Chiefs Call for Global Cooperation on AI
(MENAFN) The leaders of OpenAI and Anthropic urged international cooperation on artificial intelligence during a UN Security Council meeting Wednesday, arguing that no single country or company should gain control over the rapidly developing technology.
Speaking during a session focused on AI and international security, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman outlined both the opportunities and challenges created by advances in artificial intelligence.
“We have a choice in front of us. AI can either be more like a new renaissance of creativity and discovery, or more like a new industrial revolution of upheaval and disarray.”
Altman said AI “should be built for people, not simply to turn the crank of the machines faster for their own sake,” while noting that some comments from those developing the technology “are so dystopian that they sound like the plot of bad science fiction movies.”
He also cautioned against allowing any individual, corporation or government to use advanced AI systems to impose its own perspective globally.
“no one person or company or country should be able to use the most powerful AI models to impose their worldview on everyone else,” Altman said, arguing that decisions about AI “cannot be made by labs in San Francisco alone” and should instead be “shaped through democratic processes and by governments accountable to the people that they serve.”
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei highlighted two major areas of concern. One involves the misuse of AI systems, including by “bioterrorists to create biological weapons,” while the other is the possibility of “model capabilities accelerating beyond developers’ ability to control them.”
Speaking during a session focused on AI and international security, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman outlined both the opportunities and challenges created by advances in artificial intelligence.
“We have a choice in front of us. AI can either be more like a new renaissance of creativity and discovery, or more like a new industrial revolution of upheaval and disarray.”
Altman said AI “should be built for people, not simply to turn the crank of the machines faster for their own sake,” while noting that some comments from those developing the technology “are so dystopian that they sound like the plot of bad science fiction movies.”
He also cautioned against allowing any individual, corporation or government to use advanced AI systems to impose its own perspective globally.
“no one person or company or country should be able to use the most powerful AI models to impose their worldview on everyone else,” Altman said, arguing that decisions about AI “cannot be made by labs in San Francisco alone” and should instead be “shaped through democratic processes and by governments accountable to the people that they serve.”
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei highlighted two major areas of concern. One involves the misuse of AI systems, including by “bioterrorists to create biological weapons,” while the other is the possibility of “model capabilities accelerating beyond developers’ ability to control them.”
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