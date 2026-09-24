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Netanyahu Shortens New York Visit After Security Warnings
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reduced his planned stay in New York to only a few hours and will return to Israel the same day after receiving security warnings, according to reports.
Security officials reportedly advised against keeping Netanyahu in the US for an extended period following several discussions held in recent days, including some attended by the prime minister.
The meetings reportedly included an “intelligence picture” containing specific warnings that led officials to recommend cutting the visit short. No details about the nature of those warnings were disclosed.
Netanyahu is expected to depart Israel late Wednesday, reach New York early Thursday, speak before the 81st UN General Assembly and return to Israel later that day without spending the night in the US.
His trip is taking place amid expectations of demonstrations in New York related to Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip and its policies in the occupied West Bank.
The visit also follows comments made one day earlier by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who described Netanyahu as a “war criminal” and an “architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinians.”
Mamdani had previously called on US federal authorities to enforce the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Netanyahu, while recognizing that New York City officials do not have the legal authority to execute the warrant.
Security officials reportedly advised against keeping Netanyahu in the US for an extended period following several discussions held in recent days, including some attended by the prime minister.
The meetings reportedly included an “intelligence picture” containing specific warnings that led officials to recommend cutting the visit short. No details about the nature of those warnings were disclosed.
Netanyahu is expected to depart Israel late Wednesday, reach New York early Thursday, speak before the 81st UN General Assembly and return to Israel later that day without spending the night in the US.
His trip is taking place amid expectations of demonstrations in New York related to Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip and its policies in the occupied West Bank.
The visit also follows comments made one day earlier by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who described Netanyahu as a “war criminal” and an “architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinians.”
Mamdani had previously called on US federal authorities to enforce the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Netanyahu, while recognizing that New York City officials do not have the legal authority to execute the warrant.
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