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Morocco Starts Counting Votes After Parliamentary Election
(MENAFN) Vote counting got underway across Morocco on Wednesday after polling stations closed in parliamentary elections that will determine the makeup of the country’s 395-member House of Representatives.
Voting began at 8 am GMT and ended at 7 pm, with the election conducted nationwide.
Morocco’s Interior Ministry reported that voter participation stood at 28.05% across the country by 5 pm GMT and said the voting process took place under "normal conditions."
The previous parliamentary election, held on Sept. 8, 2021, recorded a final turnout of 50.18%.
A total of 3,206 observers monitored Wednesday’s election, including 200 international observers.
Official data showed that 15,801,162 voters were registered for the election. Twenty-eight political parties took part, fielding 1,850 candidate lists with 7,288 candidates, among them 2,658 women, competing for the 395 parliamentary seats.
The Interior Ministry is expected to release preliminary election results during the early hours of Thursday.
Under Article 47 of Morocco’s Constitution, the king selects the head of government from the political party that secures the largest number of seats in the House of Representatives. Ministers are then appointed by the king based on recommendations from the head of government.
Voting began at 8 am GMT and ended at 7 pm, with the election conducted nationwide.
Morocco’s Interior Ministry reported that voter participation stood at 28.05% across the country by 5 pm GMT and said the voting process took place under "normal conditions."
The previous parliamentary election, held on Sept. 8, 2021, recorded a final turnout of 50.18%.
A total of 3,206 observers monitored Wednesday’s election, including 200 international observers.
Official data showed that 15,801,162 voters were registered for the election. Twenty-eight political parties took part, fielding 1,850 candidate lists with 7,288 candidates, among them 2,658 women, competing for the 395 parliamentary seats.
The Interior Ministry is expected to release preliminary election results during the early hours of Thursday.
Under Article 47 of Morocco’s Constitution, the king selects the head of government from the political party that secures the largest number of seats in the House of Representatives. Ministers are then appointed by the king based on recommendations from the head of government.
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