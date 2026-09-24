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Erdogan Says Antalya Climate Summit Aims to Turn Decisions Into Action
(MENAFN) Türkiye is preparing to host the UN Climate Change Conference, COP31, in Antalya from Nov. 9-20, with the goal of making the event a platform for putting climate commitments into practice, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.
Erdogan spoke during a high-level climate meeting organized by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
“Last year, you will remember, I stated here that Türkiye was bidding to host COP31. This year, we will hold COP31 in Antalya from Nov. 9-20, 2026,” he said.
He said Ankara is working to make implementation a central focus of the conference, particularly by advancing measures agreed upon in response to climate change.
Erdogan also highlighted upcoming events in the Pacific, saying the Pre-COP gathering in Fiji and the leaders’ meeting in Tuvalu would provide opportunities for Pacific island nations to make their concerns heard.
“The last 11 years have been the hottest period on record,” Erdogan said, adding that floods in Nepal had demonstrated “in the most painful way” that there is no time to lose.
Erdogan spoke during a high-level climate meeting organized by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
“Last year, you will remember, I stated here that Türkiye was bidding to host COP31. This year, we will hold COP31 in Antalya from Nov. 9-20, 2026,” he said.
He said Ankara is working to make implementation a central focus of the conference, particularly by advancing measures agreed upon in response to climate change.
Erdogan also highlighted upcoming events in the Pacific, saying the Pre-COP gathering in Fiji and the leaders’ meeting in Tuvalu would provide opportunities for Pacific island nations to make their concerns heard.
“The last 11 years have been the hottest period on record,” Erdogan said, adding that floods in Nepal had demonstrated “in the most painful way” that there is no time to lose.
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