Uzbekistan Economy Triples To $147B Over Past Decade Mirziyoyeva

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Over the past decade, Uzbekistan's economy has grown from $50 billion to $147 billion, while the country has attracted more than $150 billion in foreign investment, and the poverty rate has fallen to 4%, Head of Uzbekistan's Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva said in her address at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Agency for Prospective Projects of the Republic of Uzbekistan (NAPP).

“Over the past decade, the purchasing power of our population has doubled. The size of our economy has increased from $50 billion to $147 billion. More than $150 billion in foreign investment has been attracted. Exports have nearly tripled. The poverty rate has fallen to 4%, and nearly 10 million people have been lifted out of poverty,” Mirziyoyeva said.

The figures were presented as part of her remarks on Uzbekistan's economic growth and social development.

The statement highlights the scale of economic expansion over the past decade, alongside increased foreign investment, export growth and a decline in the share of the population living in poverty.

Mirziyoyeva also highlighted progress in education, healthcare, environmental protection and digital transformation during her address. She said preschool education coverage had increased from 27% to 78%, while higher education coverage rose from 9% to 45%. She also pointed to an increase in life expectancy from 66 to more than 75 years and a fourfold decline in maternal and infant mortality.

“Preschool enrollment increased from 27% to 78%. Higher education enrollment increased from 9% to 45%. Life expectancy has increased from 66 to over 75 years. Maternal and infant mortality has been reduced by four times. The true value of reform is reflected in the lives of these people," she said.