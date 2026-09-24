Autoptic Releases Risks V1 Module, Adding Powerful New Systems Change Resilience Capabilities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Autoptic Risks helps engineering organizations model, understand, and predict production safety as part of an AI SRE journey

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Autoptic Inc., an innovator in AI DevOps focused on Systems Change Resilience, today announced the release of V1 of Risks, a major new module within the Autoptic platform. Autoptic Risks is designed to help software engineering organizations more explicitly identify, model, understand, predict, and manage the trends and patterns associated with complex degradations often occurring over long time patterns in rapidly changing environments.Risks extends Autoptic's existing capabilities for detecting production software anomalies, analyzing system changes, orchestrating AI agents, and investigating unexpected behavior. The new module gives engineering, DevOps, Platform Engineering, and SRE teams a structured way to represent the things that could materially affect the operations of their systems over the long term.The result is an expansion from exploring what is happening currently in production to also encompass a more preventative mindset and approach.“Modern software organizations are yearning to make more informed and intelligent decisions on their preventative production engineering efforts,” said Steve Semelsberger, Co-Founder & CEO of Autoptic.“At Autoptic, in the emerging resilience category we've already built sophisticated means to better detect complex and often mult-source degradations through Briefs, complementing the rich worlds of observability and incident management. Risks is something our customers across industries, along with key industry analysts and partners have steered us towards. It's a natural extension of our platform and strategy.”Moving Beyond Alert-Centric OperationsProduction software environments are changing faster than ever. Code deployments, AI-generated software, infrastructure modifications, feature flags, configuration updates, vendor dependencies, traffic patterns, database conditions, business events, and other internal and external forces continuously alter the state of modern systems.Traditional monitoring and observability systems play an essential role in understanding those environments. But they are generally optimized around thresholds and alerts that react to recent, short intervals. The risks that threaten system resilience are hard to see and often materialize over long time periods. They are distributed across telemetry signals, architecture documents, incident history, runbooks, Slack conversations, tickets, individual engineers, and institutional knowledge.Autoptic Risks is designed to help bridge that gap. With Autoptic, teams can establish explicit representations of important operational constructs and provide the context necessary for the platform, its Agents, and engineering teams to reason about them. Risks can then become part of the ongoing process of examining production behavior, reviewing architectural designs, investigating anomalies, interpreting system changes, and determining where engineering attention may be warranted.This enables organizations to begin creating an evolving risk model for their production systems, rather than treating every signal, alert, or unusual condition as an isolated event.Connecting Risk to Systems ChangeRisks builds upon a central Autoptic premise: modern production resilience is fundamentally connected to change. Changes may be intentional or unintentional, internal or external, anticipated or unforeseen. Some introduce new risk. Others expose risk that was already latent within a system. Still others may provide the mechanism through which a system improves and becomes more resilient.Autoptic is designed to analyze these relationships across information distributed throughout the modern DevOps ecosystem. The platform federates information from observability systems, repositories, CI/CD platforms, issue management systems, cloud environments, monitoring technologies, and other engineering Sources. Autoptic Agents, Skills, and deterministic Tools can then work across these data environments to identify patterns, examine changes, investigate production behavior, and deliver findings through scheduled or triggered Briefs and collaborative, on-demand Investigations.The Autoptic Risks module adds another important dimension to this architecture: the ability to place those findings in the context of explicitly understood operational concerns. Rather than treating key areas as disconnected monitoring problems, Risks provides a foundation for bringing them into a broader Systems Change Resilience approach.“Risk is contextual,” said Peco Karayanev, Co-Founder & CTO of Autoptic.“Two companies can run nearly identical technology stacks and have different operational exposure. Even within one company, a similar data pattern can represent a serious problem for one service and less challenging behavior for another. We built Autoptic to understand those distinctions and give engineers a practical framework for applying their knowledge at machine scale.”Expanding the Autoptic Change Resilience PlatformThe Risks release is the latest expansion of the Autoptic Systems Change Resilience platform. After launching in Q1 2026, Autoptic unveiled Open Agent Orchestration, Dynamic Outlier Detection, and the Change Resilience Catalog. The Catalog has since expanded to nearly 300 reusable components, now covering 20+ Data Sources, 150+ Tools, 100+ Skills, and 25+ Agents, all developed through Autoptic customer implementations and designed to be configured, combined, and extended for individual production environments.The Risks module operates the same level as Autoptic Briefs and Investigations. While Briefs provide proactive notification and analysis, and Investigations enable always-on rapid problem research, Risks powers the thoughtful analysis needed to make intelligent engineering resource and priority decisions, key to creating the adaptive capacity needed as part of a systems resilience strategy. Over time, Autoptic will provide additional capabilities, equipping engineering organizations to continuously assess changing risk conditions, learn from operational experience, identify latent weaknesses earlier, and take early preventative action before emerging trends become customer-impacting incidents.The Autoptic Risks module is available beginning today as part of the Autoptic platform. There are no additional fees or charges for Autoptic customers to use the Risks capabilities.About AutopticAutoptic is collaboratively designing and building the emerging practice of Systems Change Resilience, helping CTOs and software engineering organizations move faster, absorb more change, calibrate risk, and build stronger software systems in an increasingly complex, AI-fueled world. Autoptic integrates with observability, incident management, ITSM, CI/CD, issue management, monitoring, and other DevOps systems to help engineering teams detect production anomalies earlier, investigate complex environments faster, reduce incident risk, and better manage operational costs. The company was co-founded by software industry veterans and is backed by 35 professional investors, including 9 CTOs. Launched in 2026, Autoptic has already been named one of five“Cool Vendors” by Gartner in AI for IT Operations and one of 12“Austin Startups to Watch” by the Business Journal. For more information, please visit

Steve Semelsberger

Autoptic Inc

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Autoptic Releases Risks V1 Module, Adding Powerful New Systems Change Resilience Capabilities News Provided By Autoptic Inc September 24, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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