Scholar Education Raises $2 Million Seed Round To Tackle America's Special Education Crisis

Ed Buckley and Marlee Strawn, founders of Scholar Education

Funding will accelerate Scholar's expansion beyond classroom tools into evaluation, family support, and special education services.

- Ed Buckley, founder and CEO of Scholar Education

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scholar Education announced today it has raised a $2 million series seed round to accelerate the next phase of its growth, expanding its platform beyond classroom support to build the modern infrastructure to combat the special education crisis.

The funding round was made up of strategic industry partners, tech investors such as OneSixOne Ventures, and participation from existing shareholders, who share Scholar's vision of improving access to special education services for students, families, and educators.

"This funding allows us to take on America's Special Education crisis,” said Ed Buckley, founder and CEO of Scholar Education. "What started in the classroom for us is now growing to help the families waiting months, spending thousands of dollars to get help, and also ensuring schools and teachers have the tools they need to provide the best support for students."

The investment comes as Scholar Education evolves from only a classroom-focused technology company and expands into a platform designed to support the entire special education journey, from evaluation and eligibility through classroom accommodations, progress monitoring, and ongoing support.

Scholar Education currently serves more than 20,000 teachers and students through its personalized digital assistants BaxterBot and PAWfessor Bruce. BaxterBot gives students a one-on-one academic channel inside the normal school day, delivering accommodations automatically and adjusting to each student's reading level and learning profile. PAWfessor Bruce handles planning, grading, and accommodation tracking so teachers can focus on students.

That same focus on removing barriers for students has led Scholar to tackle an even earlier challenge. Families seeking special education evaluations often face wait times of 12 to 18 months and costs ranging from $3,500 to $5,000, creating significant barriers to accessing services.

The funding will support the continued development of Scholar Health, the company's initiative focused on streamlining special education evaluations and helping families navigate the process more efficiently. As Scholar Health develops, the goal is to reduce evaluation timelines from months to weeks while significantly lowering costs and connecting assessment results directly to classroom implementation.

“Special education remains one of the most fragmented systems families have to navigate,” said Marlee Strawn, Co-founder and President of Scholar Education.“Parents, teachers, evaluators, and schools often operate in separate systems with limited coordination. We believe technology can help bring those pieces together in a way that creates better outcomes for students.”

The investment will be used to accelerate product development, expand strategic partnerships, grow clinical and educational support capabilities, and support Scholar's expansion throughout Florida and beyond.

About Scholar Education

Scholar Education, based in Tampa, is building the AI infrastructure for special education: the system that moves children from diagnosis to classroom support faster than the current process allows. Through BaxterBot (student-facing) and PAWfessor Bruce (teacher-facing), Scholar's platform delivers personalized student support, accommodation delivery, and real-time instructional insights directly in the classroom. For more information about Scholar Education and its award-winning platform, visit JoinScholar.

Karen Pinkston

Catalyst Communications Group

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook



X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Scholar Education Raises $2 Million Seed Round to Tackle America's Special Education Crisis News Provided By Catalyst Communications Group September 24, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.