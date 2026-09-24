Govcore Puts An AI Agent To Work Inside Its Regulatory Platform

GovCore

GovCore AI

Regulatory staff ask in plain words. The agent queries the data, drafts the letter, builds the report, and fixes the records.

- Julian Cardarelli

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GovCore today released an AI agent inside its regulatory platform for licensing, enforcement, and analytics. Staff work with the agent

through a chat prompt in the application. The release also adds a suite of data quality tools that find incomplete records.

GovCore's assistant already drafts and summarizes. The agent now acts inside the system. Staff can ask it to query their data, write a letter, or build a report that the rest of the office can use. It creates forms and relabels fields. It updates saved searches and creates

new ones. It drafts emails, writes notes, and sets reminder tasks.

The agent also works at scale. It can update records in bulk, rewrite notes that lack detail, and fix old, inconsistent records.

It reads the file on request. Staff can ask for a summary of a complaint or a readout of the deficiencies in an application. The answer comes back in the chat.

The agency sets the limits. By default the agent asks before it changes anything. With Always Approve on, it goes ahead with the work it is given. A more permissive Always Approve mode lets it carry larger jobs through without stopping. GovCore logs every action the agent takes.

Regulatory decisions stay with people.

The data quality tools find incomplete records and show where the gaps are. Staff can then fix them by hand or ask the agent to do it. A regulator's work rests on its records. These tools help keep the records whole.

The agent runs on models from Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google, through Amazon Bedrock and Google Vertex AI. An agency can choose the models that fit its policies.

"People say the future is coming. It is already here," said Julian Cardarelli, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GovCore. "A small team can now do the work of a much larger one. They can find the risks, act on them, and trust their data. Regulators on GovCore will pull ahead of peers on less capable systems, and they will see the results fast. GovCore is the premier enterprise platform for regulation. Gone are the days of the 500+ employee umbrella/mega regulators. Arriving are the days of the small, nimble, purpose-driven regulators that can process more files more accurately with a fraction of the personnel. We are seeing groups with 7-10 employees effectively manage license bases of 25,000-50,000+ with room to spare, enabling powerful focus on regulatory risk."

The features are part of the GovCore platform and reach existing customers automatically. Regulators can request a demonstration at . More on GovCore's AI is at .

About GovCore

GovCore builds regulatory operations software for licensing boards and government agencies across the United States and Canada, unifying licensing, enforcement, and compliance on a single record. Founded by a 22-year veteran of government regulatory technology, GovCore keeps customer

data in its country of origin, maps its controls to NIST SP 800-53, and delivers new platform capabilities to customers automatically. Hundreds of thousands of licensees depend on GovCore.

Learn more at .

Media contact

Julian Cardarelli, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

GovCore Inc.

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Julian Cardarelli

GovCore Inc.

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