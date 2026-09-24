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Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian After Alleged Car-Ramming Incident
(MENAFN) Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man at the Beit Ur checkpoint west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday evening, following an alleged vehicle-ramming incident that reportedly left an Israeli soldier seriously wounded.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as 29-year-old Mahmoud Mohammed Mahmoud Suleiman and said he was killed by Israeli army gunfire west of Ramallah.
Before his death was officially confirmed, reports said Israeli forces had fired at a Palestinian man at the Beit Ur checkpoint and increased military restrictions in areas surrounding Ramallah.
The Israeli army said a “car-ramming attack” took place near the Maccabim, also known as the Beit Ur, checkpoint and later said its forces had killed the suspected attacker at the location.
According to the Israeli account, the Palestinian drove his vehicle toward a police patrol and struck one of its members, causing serious injuries.
Israeli police later identified the injured individual as an Israeli soldier who had been accompanying the patrol as part of joint cooperation. They said forces at the scene responded by opening fire on the Palestinian, killing him.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as 29-year-old Mahmoud Mohammed Mahmoud Suleiman and said he was killed by Israeli army gunfire west of Ramallah.
Before his death was officially confirmed, reports said Israeli forces had fired at a Palestinian man at the Beit Ur checkpoint and increased military restrictions in areas surrounding Ramallah.
The Israeli army said a “car-ramming attack” took place near the Maccabim, also known as the Beit Ur, checkpoint and later said its forces had killed the suspected attacker at the location.
According to the Israeli account, the Palestinian drove his vehicle toward a police patrol and struck one of its members, causing serious injuries.
Israeli police later identified the injured individual as an Israeli soldier who had been accompanying the patrol as part of joint cooperation. They said forces at the scene responded by opening fire on the Palestinian, killing him.
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