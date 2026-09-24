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US, Chinese Trade Officials Resume Talks Ahead of Trump-Xi Meeting
(MENAFN) Senior US and Chinese trade officials held another round of discussions in Washington on Wednesday as Chinese President Xi Jinping prepared to travel to Maryland ahead of his visit to the US capital.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he was heading into an unscheduled meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to address "some unfinished business from Sunday."
"We want strategic stability, but it has to be based on reciprocity and fairness," Bessent said.
Bessent and He had previously met in New York on Sunday for high-level talks covering artificial intelligence security, critical minerals and trade-related matters. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also participated in that meeting.
Xi is scheduled to be received by US President Donald Trump when he arrives at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington on Wednesday, marking a departure from diplomatic practice followed for decades.
The visit will mark the first occasion since 1962 that a US president has personally greeted a foreign leader at the military base.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he was heading into an unscheduled meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to address "some unfinished business from Sunday."
"We want strategic stability, but it has to be based on reciprocity and fairness," Bessent said.
Bessent and He had previously met in New York on Sunday for high-level talks covering artificial intelligence security, critical minerals and trade-related matters. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also participated in that meeting.
Xi is scheduled to be received by US President Donald Trump when he arrives at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington on Wednesday, marking a departure from diplomatic practice followed for decades.
The visit will mark the first occasion since 1962 that a US president has personally greeted a foreign leader at the military base.
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