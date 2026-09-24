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Syria, Pakistan Review Stronger Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks in New York on Wednesday on ways to deepen cooperation between their two countries during the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly.
Sharif reaffirmed Islamabad’s “strong commitment to its historic and fraternal relations with Syria” while expressing support for Syria’s sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and political independence. He also conveyed his wishes for the Syrian people to make progress in achieving stability, peace and economic recovery, according to reports.
The discussions focused on expanding bilateral relations through high-level visits, institutional frameworks and joint efforts in trade, investment, education, information technology and other areas of shared interest.
Sharif additionally expressed Pakistan’s “readiness to contribute to Syria’s reconstruction and economic recovery.”
The Pakistani leader stressed that dialogue, diplomatic efforts and adherence to the UN Charter remain important for advancing peace and stability across the region.
The two leaders also exchanged views on regional developments. Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s backing for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and called for a fair and lasting settlement of the Palestine issue based on relevant UN resolutions and international law.
Sharif reaffirmed Islamabad’s “strong commitment to its historic and fraternal relations with Syria” while expressing support for Syria’s sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and political independence. He also conveyed his wishes for the Syrian people to make progress in achieving stability, peace and economic recovery, according to reports.
The discussions focused on expanding bilateral relations through high-level visits, institutional frameworks and joint efforts in trade, investment, education, information technology and other areas of shared interest.
Sharif additionally expressed Pakistan’s “readiness to contribute to Syria’s reconstruction and economic recovery.”
The Pakistani leader stressed that dialogue, diplomatic efforts and adherence to the UN Charter remain important for advancing peace and stability across the region.
The two leaders also exchanged views on regional developments. Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s backing for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and called for a fair and lasting settlement of the Palestine issue based on relevant UN resolutions and international law.
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