Applied Biologics Announces Publication Of New XWRAP® Translational Research Demonstrating More Favorable Wound-Healing Biology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Study shows approximately 74% higher integrated histology resolution score and substantial reductions in inflammation and residual tissue injury compared with conventionally processed placental tissue

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced publication of new preclinical translational research demonstrating a more favorable wound-healing trajectory with XWRAP® compared with a conventionally processed placental tissue allograft.

The manuscript,“Proprietary Processing of Placental Tissue Allografts Influences Wound Healing Trajectories in a Rodent Excisional Skin Wound Model,” has been published on bioRxiv. The research was conducted by Applied Biologics researchers Ashley Robertson, Taylor Carson and Dr. Joydeep Basu, PhD.

The study evaluated XWRAP against a conventionally processed human amniotic tissue comparator in a standardized full-thickness rodent excisional wound model. Investigators examined not only surface wound closure, but also histologic and immunohistochemical measures spanning epidermal repair, inflammation, angiogenesis, cellular proliferation and tissue remodeling.

At Day 14, the integrated Histology Resolution Score-a composite measure incorporating multiple microscopic indicators of tissue repair and unresolved injury-was 8.94 with XWRAP compared with 5.13 with conventional processing, approximately 74% higher with XWRAP.

The tissue-level differences were particularly pronounced. Compared with conventional processing, XWRAP demonstrated:



69% lower acute inflammation

60% lower dermal necrosis

Approximately 57% lower epithelial erosion Approximately 46% lower ulceration

Importantly, these reductions in inflammation and residual tissue injury occurred while maintaining robust regenerative activity, including granulation tissue formation, angiogenesis, collagen remodeling, cellular proliferation and macrophage recruitment.

“These findings are exciting because they tell us much more than whether the surface of a wound appears closed,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics.“The final analysis suggests that XWRAP-treated wounds were not simply further along in surface closure-they demonstrated a substantially more favorable tissue-level healing profile, with dramatically less inflammation and residual tissue injury while preserving the biological processes necessary for repair.”

Britt continued,“We have long believed that placental tissue products should not automatically be considered biologically equivalent simply because they originate from similar tissue. How that tissue is processed matters. This research provides important translational evidence supporting that principle and helps us better understand the biology underlying the clinical performance we are evaluating through our broader XWRAP research program.”

Joydeep Basu, PhD, Director of Research and Development at Applied Biologics, said,“One of the most important observations from this work is that the XWRAP treatment group maintained the regenerative processes required for wound repair while exhibiting substantially less unresolved tissue injury. We observed concordant differences across multiple independent measures-including inflammatory resolution, epithelial integrity, dermal injury and overall tissue architecture-which together suggest a more advanced wound-healing trajectory rather than an isolated effect on a single endpoint.”

The authors concluded that manufacturing methodology may materially influence the biological performance of placental tissue allografts and that products derived from similar tissue sources should not necessarily be assumed to be biologically equivalent.

Applied Biologics is continuing translational and clinical research designed to further characterize XWRAP's biological performance and evaluate how these preclinical observations relate to clinical outcomes. The research complements the Company's broader XWRAP evidence-development program, including the recently completed patient phase of the CAMPX multicenter randomized controlled clinical trial in diabetic foot ulcers, as well as real-world evidence, health economic research and continued scientific publication.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is an advanced wound care technology used as a wound cover in the management of chronic wounds and as a tissue-plane barrier during surgical procedures. Applied Biologics continues to expand the scientific evidence supporting XWRAP through randomized controlled clinical trials, translational research, real-world evidence, health economic research and scientific publication.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company combines commercial-stage advanced wound care technologies with a growing pipeline of investigational biologic and gene therapy programs, including BIOxHEALTM, currently in Phase 3 clinical development for chronic wounds, and preclinical programs focused on degenerative diseases.

Applied Biologics continues to invest in rigorous clinical research, pharmaceutical-quality manufacturing, scientific innovation and national market access.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding preclinical and clinical research, XWRAP, future studies, investigational products and future business prospects. Preclinical findings may not predict clinical outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Molly Murphy Executive Assistant Applied Biologics, LLC...