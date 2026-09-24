Alliance Entertainment's Popmarket Brings 16 Exclusives To New York Comic Con 2026

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- popmarket, the collector-focused retail brand of Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT), today announced the full slate of exclusives it will sell at New York Comic Con 2026, running October 8 through 11 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Sixteen limited items - spanning action figures, 3D lenticular puzzles, an exclusive comic book, collector vinyl and licensed music fan gear - will be available at popmarket, Booth #4415, with suggested retail prices from $8 to $150.

popmarket serves collectors across toys, collectibles, and video games at popmarket.com. At New York Comic Con, its booth will feature exclusives from the company's collectibles distribution business alongside product drawn from across Alliance Entertainment's divisions, including Alliance Home Entertainment, Alliance Authentic and Handmade by Robots.

The assortment was built with vendor partners specifically for the show, favoring limited production runs, new artwork and first-to-market releases.

“Our booth is a cross-section of what Alliance does - merchandise featuring Godzilla, Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and musicians like Ghost, Sleep Token and Ozzy, not to mention exclusive vinyl records for the original soundtrack of Dawn of the Dead and the brand-new Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer, all in one place,” said Mike Schimmel, Senior Vice President of Collectibles Sales at Alliance Entertainment.“That range is the whole point. It lets us show fans in four days what the popmarket catalog looks like year-round.”

Additionally, popmarket's booth will be home to several activations throughout the show, including the complimentary giveaway while supplies last of exclusive art cards promoting Demon Records/BBC's Doctor Who vinyl sets and their upcoming Lord of the Rings vinyl box set, which features the original full cast dramatization radio broadcast from 1981. And popmarket will be a featured stop at the show for fans on the Craniacs Trading Card Scavenger Hunt where limited quantities will be available.

The 2026 Exclusives

Action Figures and Collectibles

Hiya Toys is fielding the Godzilla 2000 Godzilla Final Battle version action figure in an edition of 3,000 at $75, and Playmates Toys is supplying the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Classic Green Ranger 8-inch action figure, also limited to 3,000, at $20. Super7 brings the Glitter Green Color Shock Godzilla 2001 figure to the booth as a first-to-market release at $30, debuting at popmarket ahead of any other channel.

Puzzles and Comics

Prime 3D is producing three convention puzzles built around Marvel cover art, each at $15. The Secret Wars #10 Doctor Doom Cover 3D Lenticular Puzzle featuring the art of Mike Zeck and the Amazing Spider-Man #55 puzzle featuring Patrick Gleason's cover are limited to 500 pieces apiece. The Doctor Doom Doom Quest #1 Puzzle runs to 2,000 and features the art of Pascal Garcin. Z2 Comics rounds out the print offering with Hello I'm Johnny Cash, a New York Comic Con exclusive comic book with cover art by Tim Bradstreet, limited to 500 copies at $10.

Collector Vinyl

The music program is anchored by Goblin's soundtrack to Dawn of the Dead, issued through Discoteca Pick Up, an Italian import label, with brand-new cover artwork by the Italian artist known as Jj Farfante, created specifically for this release and never before seen. The pressing is limited to 750 copies at $40.

Virgin Records label, Silver Age, is supplying Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer at $28, a convention-exclusive yellow with red splatter variant colorway LP pressed in an edition of 500. The record pairs hip-hop supergroup Czarface, a group with long-standing ties to comic culture, with the mysterious Frankie Pulitzer, whose identity has been the subject of ongoing fan theory and press coverage.

Diggers Factory adds two color-variant pressings: One Piece: Into the Grand Line - Original Soundtrack from the Netflix series on red and blue marble vinyl, limited to 200 copies at $42, and Music from the Star Wars Saga on sand-colored vinyl, limited to 300 at $33.

Music Fan Gear

Rocksax is contributing four music-licensed items. Exclusive air fresheners for Ghost, Sleep Token and Ozzy Osbourne are each limited to 500 units at $8, and a 50-by-60-inch Ghost throw blanket featuring a collage of the band's album covers is limited to 100 at $50.

Blu-Ray

From Tsuburaya Productions and Alliance Home Entertainment, the ULTRAMAN Legacy Collection, limited to just 100 units and priced at $150. Celebrating Ultraman's 60th Anniversary, this collection includes all 39 episodes of the original series from 1966, the complete Ultraseven series from 1967, and all 51 episodes of Return of Ultraman from 1971. The set also features a 28-page episode guide with a brand-new introduction by Keith Aiken of SciFiJapan.com, an exclusive Handmade by Robots Gold Ultraman figure, a convention-exclusive commemorative poster, and premium limited-edition packaging created exclusively for NYCC.

For fans unable to attend New York Comic Con, a special retail edition of the ULTRAMAN Legacy Collection will be available exclusively through Amazon beginning October 13, while supplies last. This highly collectible release includes the complete Blu-ray content, the 28-page episode guide, and the exclusive Gold Ultraman figure featured in the NYCC edition, while the convention-exclusive artwork, commemorative poster, and select NYCC packaging elements remain exclusive to the limited 100-unit convention release.

Editions and Pricing at a Glance