Not Just Music S.r.l. / Key word(s): Product Launch

44 million views later, the musical short "IS IT JUST A GAME?" reveals new clues about the video game PAPmusic Game, coming in 2026

24.09.2026 / 13:25 CET/CEST

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MILAN, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After two campaigns that transformed the mystery of PAPgame into an internationally shared musical story, Italian artist and director LeiKiè returns with "IS IT JUST A GAME?", the third song and third video produced by Not Just Music in the journey leading to revealing PAPgame, the video game now confirmed for Android and iOS and scheduled by the end of 2026.



Watch "IS IT JUST A GAME?" "BREAKING PAPnews" and "I Play PAPmusic Game", generated a combined total of over 44 million views worldwide across social media, more than 3,500 publications in international media, and 120 pieces of content created by Italian TikTokers. Even the line "If I'm sad, I play PAPgame" began living independently across social media through new phrases, jokes, and memes. New video, new PAPclues In "IS IT JUST A GAME?", She and He return - protagonists of the Italian animated feature film PAPmusic - Animation for Fashion - wearing the exact same outfits seen at the beginning of the movie. She has lost a shoe, and He follows her into a maze populated with images of PAPgame. When he finally slides it onto her foot, the expected romantic epilogue is turned upside down: She transforms into a smiling, toothless old woman, played by LeiKiè herself. Dentures, toilet plungers, and surreal characters sabotage every attempt at seduction, as music, visuals, and gameplay meet in a continuous interplay between romance and nonsense. The video culminates in a dance routine with 30 characters, comprising story characters and target roles of PAPgame. PAPgame reveals itself The new short musical film "IS IT JUST A GAME?" confirms that PAPgame will be released on Android and iOS, while the question remains open for PC. The visuals show first-person gameplay, but PAPgame will also include other modes and experiences yet to be revealed. The video game will also feature the PAPlist, with tracks from the soundtrack of PAPmusic - Animation for Fashion, special songs dedicated to PAPgame, and songs from LeiKiè's repertoire, alongside 35 PAPranks allowing players to unlock rewards in My PAPcollection. ((PAPgame hasn't been released yet, but in a way, the game has already begun,)) states LeiKiè. ((A traditional trailer shows you a game. We wanted to start playing with the audience, uncovering the mystery through music videos. Every song dedicated to PAPgame reveals a new PAPclue, and every answer raises a new question.)) PAPgame was not announced through a traditional trailer: each new song and video gradually reveals a part of it. The first musical chapter created the mystery, the second revealed the video game, and the third shows new elements. PAPgame will be released by the end of 2026. The exact date remains secret: will it be revealed through a fourth new music video, or through a trailer? Website:

Instagram: @papmusicofficial

TikTok: @papmusicofficial

YouTube: @PAPmusicOfficial

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