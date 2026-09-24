Uzbekistan's Fergana Eyes New Copper Projects With Chinese Investors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On September 24, Uzbekistan discussed new projects for the production of copper products and other high-value-added goods involving Chinese investors in Fergana.

This was reflected in a statement by the Fergana Region administration, following a meeting between governor Khayrullo Bozorov and a delegation led by Chinese investor Wang Zhaoliang in Uchkuprik district.

According to the Regional Administration, the talks focused on investment proposals aimed at developing local production, reducing reliance on imported goods and increasing the share of products with higher added value.

Uzbek side said the investment environment and conditions created for foreign investors in Uzbekistan, including the Fergana region, have increased interest among Chinese businesses in launching new production projects.

“We are ready to provide comprehensive support for promising projects based on concrete plans and economic calculations, particularly those that create new jobs and contribute to import substitution,” Bozorov said, according to the Fergana regional administration.

Among the proposals discussed were projects to establish production of copper-based products. The initiatives are expected to contribute to the development of local industrial capacity and create opportunities for further processing of raw materials into higher-value products.

The meeting concluded with the sides agreeing on further steps to advance cooperation and work toward the implementation of prospective investment projects in the Fergana region.